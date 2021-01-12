Top 10 Beaches in Florida You Should Visit in 2021

With more than 8436 miles of coastline, Florida’s beaches are one of the top tourist attractions that invite people from all around the globe.
The diversity of its beautiful shores, soft sand, and vacation-friendly environment welcomes tourists who want to spend quality time on beaches with friends and family.
The best bit? If you’re in the US, you don’t have to spend extravagantly on plane fares to spend holidays in Bermuda or Cancun either. Also, if you’re thinking about ‘how I can cancel my timeshare’ in 2021, you can easily do so as accommodation fares are pretty reasonable in Florida. So it’s a win-win situation.
Western Florida beaches are known for their mesmerizing sunsets, while the beaches along the Atlantic coast are surfer’s paradise.
We know it must be challenging for the first-timers to choose the best beaches in Florida. For your convenience, we have created a list of the top 10 beaches you should visit in 2021. So without any further ado, let’s get started.
1. Destin
Destin, also known as the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village”, has turned into one of the best vacation destinations in recent years. Destin was established back in the 1850s and is popular today because of its magnificent white shores and candid atmosphere.
The unique sand on the shores stays cool in the summer and gives the waters a sparkling tint. Visitors can enjoy plenty of water sports and offshore activities on the beach, including scuba diving, swimming, snorkeling, and deep-sea fishing.
The best time to visit Destin is between April and May when the temperatures are comfortable, and the sun is shining.
2. Cocoa Beach, Brevard County
Cocoa Beach is another prominent tourist attraction in Florida that is known for its calm and consistent waves.
The shallow waters allow inexperienced surfers to take a lesson and improve their skills. There’s an iconic Ron Jon Surf Shop that is open 24/7 a day. From high-quality sports gear to surfboards and swimsuits, you can find almost everything in this 52k square feet shop.
There’s also a Cocoa Beach Skate Park that is loved by both kids and adults alike. This is a perfect spot to relax where parents can enjoy their favorite brews and smoothies while kids enjoy quality time doing different activities.
3. Clearwater Beach
As its name suggests, Clearwater Beach dazzles with breathtaking transparent beaches and gentle water. Ranked as the number 1 beach by Tripadvisor in 2018, ClearWater offers everything you need to make the whole crew smiling.
Don’t forget to check in the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where you can meet Winter the Dolphin, which is the subject of the book Dolphin Tale.
This place offers a plethora of options to stay and eat. Also, it hosts many events throughout the year to keep visitors engaged.
4. Panama City Beach
Situated in Northwest Florida, Panama City Beach, with an average of 320 days of sunshine every year, is a beach-lovers ultimate paradise.
Pristine white sands, emerald green water, and fun-filled on-shore and off-shore activities are some of the many reasons why you may want to visit this place.
Following a few hours of surfing or swimming, beachgoers can parasail or play volleyball. With the year-round offerings, this beach is travelers’ favorite destination in Florida, where they can enjoy quality time with their loved ones without breaking their bank.
5. Naples
Families flock to Naples for its powdery white sand and gentle waters. Overflowing with gourmet restaurants, pubs, cafes, and local boutiques, Naples offers an unforgettable experience to travelers.
Although resorts in Naples are relatively expensive, the beaches are absolutely free for visitors. Go shelling or snorkel, gaze at mesmerizing sunsets and enjoy fishing – there is so much you can do on Florida’s Southern Gulfcoast.
6. St. Augustine
Are you looking for a real beach town experience? Look nowhere. St. Augustine offers two amazing beach options within its city limits.
If you have kids along, you can visit St.Augustine beach to have fun in shallow waters and splash pad. You can also head to Vilano beach, which is just a 4miles northeast of downtown to enjoy surfing or top-notch fishing.
The ideal time to visit St.Augustine is between March and May. Avoid visiting in June, July, and August as these are high-traffic months.
7. Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale resembles a lot like Miami Beach except for the fact that it is less chaotic and affordable. It is one of the best budget-friendly and family-oriented places that have been visited by thousands of local and international tourists from around the globe.
There are dedicated basketball and volleyball courts alongside other on-shore activities that will keep you busy throughout the day.
If you want to visit Fort Lauderdale, make sure you visit during December and April.
8. Key Largo
Overflowing with magnificent dive sites and underwater statues, Key Largo is one of the best picnicking destinations available in Florida. This place is home to some of the most amazing botanical scenery in town.
Key Largo boasts winding creeks, parks, and a famous national park.
In terms of accommodation, both small vacation homes to luxurious resorts are available for visitors.
Here, you can enjoy sport fishing, snorkeling, and scuba diving. It also hosts eco-tours, dolphin encounter programs, and other events that you can enjoy alone or with your family.
9. Miami Beach
Miami Beach is one of the top-rated beaches in Florida that is a heaven for those looking for a city beach scene.
Miami beach covers up to seven miles of shoreline. It is home to some of the most exotic resorts in Florida.
10. Venice Beach
Venice Beach is home to plenty of recreational activities, including fishing, boating, and sunbathing.
This beach is known for fossilized shark teeth that one can find by sifting through the white sand.
Have you visited any of the Floridian beaches yet? Please share your experience in the comments box below. We would love to hear back.