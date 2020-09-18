How to Take a Holiday without Breaking Your Budget

Even budget-conscious travellers have luxury on their mind when planning a holiday. While a 5-star resort and lavish accommodation facilities may make a perfect vacation, not everyone has the budget to afford a luxury holiday. Most of us have a budget that we need to consider when planning a holiday.
The good news is that the perfect holiday doesn’t have to be expensive. Amazing accommodation with a breathtaking view doesn’t have to drill a hole in your pocket. In this article, we are going to share some top tips for planning a pocket-friendly holiday.
Plan Everything Ahead
Last-minute trips can be super expensive. Whether it is booking the flight or finding the accommodation, never rely on last-minute decisions. If you are travelling abroad, then consider buying your flight tickets well in advance. You can also find discounts on flight tickets on special occasions. So, if you want to save some money on travelling, then plan your holiday ahead.
Planning your holiday isn’t only about booking everything in advance: you also have to plan your budget. For example, how much are you willing to spend on a holiday? Do you want to travel by road or air? When you should book the hotel? Planning ahead will make sure you make your dollars go as far as possible.
Travel in the Off-Season
If you are travelling to a place that’s famous for its beaches, resorts, and pleasant weather, then you will probably plan a visit in summer. However, you’re better off booking a trip in the off-season if you want to save your pennies. Not only will you be able to use this money for clubbing, shopping, and other fun activities, but it helps you enjoy your trip without being surrounded by large group of tourists.
In the off-season, flight rates drop, and the venues and hotels also drop their prices. This is one of the easiest ways to save money while enjoying a memorable trip.
Travel in a Group
Another way to enjoy a budget-friendly holiday is by bringing your relatives, friends, and colleagues along. It will make your holiday super exciting, especially if you love to have company, as well as allowing you to take advantage of group discounts on accommodation, tours and even flight tickets. This way you can book a luxury hotel or a resort and share the total travel cost. This idea works if you are comfortable travelling with a large group of people, but may not be appealing to everyone.
Explore Free Sightseeing Options
Sure, there is no such thing as a free lunch. However, a little research and proper planning will help you find some luxury travel opportunities for absolutely free. Think about it: you don’t have to pay for visiting a shopping mall unless you make a purchase. You don’t spend a single penny for hiking, trekking, and surfing. If you are travelling with kids, you can take them to a park for a lovely picnic. Even if you are travelling overseas, you can always find some free sightseeing options.
Everyone has digital maps which you can use to navigate your way to the nearest attractions. You don’t need an entry pass for trekking or hiking. This is really helpful for adventure junkies who are often on the lookout for adventurous activities that give them adrenaline-rush.
Use Technology for the Best Holiday
From buying plane tickets to booking a tourist agency, you can plan your entire trip on your smartphone. Exploring a new location is as simple as installing a navigation app on your mobile. These apps will recommend the best and cheapest restaurants, accommodation, tourist agencies, and the shortest route to the tourist places, letting you enjoy your trip on a budget.
You’ll also find the option to check what other travellers have to say about a particular restaurant or hotel. This gives you a glimpse of the facilities you will get in the hotel.
Cook Your Meals
For a healthy and economical holiday, a hotel or guest house with a small kitchenette will be your best bet. Self-cooked meals are not only healthy, but they can also save you literally hundreds of dollars that you would otherwise spend on expensive restaurants.
If you can’t cook meals on your own, look for a café or restaurant that is frequented by locals, rather than one that caters to tourists. Checking the reviews online and talking to the locals are the easiest ways to find pocket-friendly and delicious eateries. Some accommodation packages even include a free breakfast and lunch – a great way to save on meals!
Walk around the City
Most tourists go to a tourist agency to help them explore a city. However, if you want to discover some interesting places at your own pace, then consider self-driving or walking. You can go clubbing or hit a casino for some entertainment. Use a casino bonus checker reference site to find the best casinos that offer up to 100% match bonus on your deposits.
So, what are you waiting for? Follow these tips for to make the most of your savings to plan the perfect holiday.