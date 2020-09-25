Home
How to Save Money on Your Travel

When it comes to planning a holiday, you may cringe on behalf of your bank account. Can you really afford it? With careful planning and research, you can absolutely manage a lovely getaway. Whether you’re craving the countryside or planning a city trip, there’s plenty you can do to save yourself some pennies.

Book Ahead

One of the best ways you can save money is book your tickets in advance. Whether it’s a coach, flight, or train – the earlier you book, the cheaper your tickets will be. When booking a train, your trip can be cheaper if opt for a specific time rather than a flexible ticket. So it’s vital that you check your train times to make sure your travel plans will work. You want to make your journey as stress-free as possible, so anything you can do in advance will help.

Picking the Place

Your destination will make a world of difference for how much money you save. For instance, a wild camping trip will be much cheaper than a city break. What are you looking to gain from this trip? Nature breaks offer a chance for you to escape and switch-off. Whereas city trips mean you go discover culture and local cuisine. Or perhaps you want to enjoy the best of both worlds. You need to pick a suitable place that will work for you and your budget.

Off-Season

It’s important to remember that certain places will increase their prices during peak season. You can go to a seaside town in the middle of winter and pick up a steal for your hotel, but fastforward a few months and the rates will have doubled. You need to factor this when planning your trips.

The weather may not be ideal, but there are so many perks to travelling off-season. It’s cheaper, quieter, and can give you a more authentic feel of what the place is like.

Walking

This may seem like a simple step, but walking can save you so much money. From free walking tours in a city or cutting down the cost rental cars and petrol. Even if you’re planning an outdoorsy holiday, you can figure out your own excursions rather than pay a company to do it for you.

No matter how far you’re going, you’ll be plenty surprised by the number of ways you can make your getaway cheaper. Do you have any money saving tips when it comes to travel?

I have been writing and editing articles about personal finance since we started MoneyHighStreet.com in 2006. In that time, I have been fortunate to have had a regular broadcasting spot on BBC Radio Essex and have also appeared on BBC Rip Off Britain and ITN. With a family comprising two teenagers, a wife and a bouncy black labrador, getting the finances right is clearly important. It's a privilege to share our tips and experiences to help you manage your money just that bit better.

