Solo Traveller: How to Budget And Stay Safe While Travelling

Travelling is fun but travelling alone can be a completely different experience. Travelling safely is a matter of research and being prepared. Know your location and be prepared for the worst as well as the best.
What do you need to consider before you travel Solo?
1. Where you are travelling
Where you are travelling can make a difference for safe solo travel. You need to research the location and any safety concerns that the country has. The safety concerns can include health risks, local disruptions, and safe travels around the area.
Know your destination and have everything you could need to stay safe, from maps of the area to apps for your phone that will help you navigate unfamiliar areas.
Having travel insurance is a must to also make you feel safe. Travel insurance can help you during trips such as for medical expenses or in the event of travel cancellation or postponement due to unforeseen events. For more information about travel insurance, read more here.
2. Your Itinerary
Plan your days out. You will be able to figure out a budget more easily for tickets and entrance fees. You will also know the extent of money you need to budget for your trip and any extras you might want to do.
Many museums and theaters can let you order package deals or tickets online. You will have and know the amount of money you will need for the different exhibits and events.
Budgeting
1. Food Expenses
Budgeting for the amount of food you will consume daily can include selecting a hotel or hostel that has a small continental breakfast or purchasing a loaf of bread and cheese for lunch. You can estimate the amount of money you will require based on the number of times you want to eat out and the exchange rate for the country you are visiting.
There are ways to keep costs down by carrying your own drinks and food. You can avoid spending extra money at over-priced cafes located outside of tourist attractions. Snacks can be purchased in larger amounts from local grocery outlets or convenience stores.
2. Hotel or Hostel
Hotels are expensive, but you can save a lot of money by budgeting for a hostel over a hotel. If you must stay at a hotel, then look for one outside the main areas you intend to explore. Hotels and hostels located outside the city centres cost less than ones located in the city centres.
3. Transportation
Transportation costs to tourist attractions can cost you a lot for renting and parking a vehicle. You can consider renting a bicycle or moped. Having your transportation ready to go every day will save you the higher costs of renting a car and parking it.
You can also ride the local transportation such as the subway or walk if you do not mind the distances.
4. Budgeting Software
You can find different types of budgeting software online that can help you estimate the costs of your trip. You can usually enter the maximum and minimum amount you are looking to spend. You want to get the most out of your trip without incurring too many extra expenses.
Staying Safe
1. Inoculation
If you are travelling to a foreign country, make sure you contact your doctor for any diseases you need to be inoculated against. You can find more information about any health problems from your doctor and looking up the local consulate that will have warnings for certain health conditions. You can also have any prescriptions filled before you leave so that you will be covered on your trip.
2. Don’t carry everything together
If you are travelling by airplane or train, you should make sure your important items such as your cell phone or jewellery are in separate bags—some thieves targeting travellers coming out of airports or train stations.
The intent is to grab your bags before you are aware and run off with it. Sometimes, this cannot be avoided, so you will want to make sure you do not lose everything if something should happen.
A money belt is a way to travel safely with your money and your passport. You can purchase one through multiple online retailers. They keep your money close to your skin and prevent pickpockets from removing your hard-earned money and ruining your vacation.
You can also carry a small money purse around your neck to help keep your funds safe and make it easier to access.
4. Make digital copies of your documents
Sometimes the unexpected happens. You should make digital copies of your documents and save them on your phone and your computer. While they are not as good as the originals, they can save you trouble should something happen.
5. Don’t wear your best jewellery
While you do want to make a statement if go out to dinner or the theatre, consider leaving your best jewellery at home. The best thieves can remove your jewellery from around your neck or off your wrist. If you do choose to carry and wear jewellery, consider bringing items you would not mind losing.
6. Back Pockets
Never carry anything in your back pocket. The back pocket is the easiest place to remove cell phones or wallets. If you must carry something, make sure the pocket buttons as it will be harder to open and be more likely to alert you to a possible theft. If you usually carry anything in your back pocket, move it to your front pocket or your money belt.
Final Thoughts
Travelling is amazing, especially when you can travel safely. Do your homework and make your decisions for safe travel. You can find safe ways to travel by researching the location and talking with your travel agent. Safe travel is something you need to take seriously for the best possible results.