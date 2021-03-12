Where to Splurge and Save When It Comes to Decorating Your Home

Decorating your home is never easy. One of the things that you’ll have to consider when it comes to your home is cost. It’s important that you make a budget so that you know what line you cannot cross. From there, you can decide which items to splurge and save on. While your budget can help you determine how much to spend, it can still be difficult to decide on how to decorate your home. Here are ideas for where to splurge and where to save when it comes to upgrading your home decor.
Where to Splurge
Knowing what you should spend that additional money on can save you a lot of time and stress when it comes to upgrading your home.
Sofa
Your sofa is one of the pieces of furniture that will get the most use. Consider how much time you spend on the sofa each day. Most people, after a long day of work, enjoy spending a few hours on the sofa streaming television shows or reading their favorite book. Your couch should be the one item that feels as good as it looks in your living room. Cheaper quality sofas are typically made of foam and plastic, which won’t hold up over time. You get what you pay for when it comes to sofas, so make sure to spend the extra money on one that’s built to last and one with a style that matches your home decor.
Bed
Your mattress and your pillow are other places where you should never purchase something cheap. Again, cheap beds and cheap pillows use cheap materials which will degrade over time, making you less and less comfortable as the years go by. A quality copper pillow will not only keep you comfortable but will also improve hygiene and keep you cool at night, improving your overall sleep.
Accent Pieces
The decorations in your home are what make it truly unique to you and your personal style. While you may not want to splurge on all of your accent pieces, choose one of two that you simply cannot live without and go for it. Accent pieces can help elevate your home to improve your mood and make it feel homier.
Rugs
An area rug can enhance the overall look and feel of your home. Because these pieces are meant to be stepped on, make sure that you spend a little extra money getting one that won’t degrade when people step on it. Cheap rugs will fall apart, especially in high-traffic areas like living rooms. If you have pets, you’ll want to purchase a rug that won’t get torn up easily from nails or playtime.
Where to Save
To be able to splurge on some items, you’ll have to cut costs by saving on others. These items are typically not the biggest pieces in the room and are used more for functionality than style.
Throw Pillows
Consider what throw pillows are used for. Some people might consider them unnecessary, while others enjoy dressing up their sofas with them. While they can be used for back support or to give your sofa more personality, throw pillows are an item that you should save on. Throw pillows can be changed out depending on the season, so if you want to purchase a lot of them, make sure to look for a great deal.
Table Accessories
When it comes to accents you put on your tables like vases, frames, and plants, there’s no reason to blow your decorating budget. Plants can make a room seem more inviting and are cheap, especially if you have a green thumb and can keep them alive for a long period of time. While there’s usually no harm in spending a little extra on one table accessory, make sure not to splurge on the rest. No one is going to know the cost of one vase from another, so there’s no reason to spend too much on one and save on another.