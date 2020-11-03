How to Upgrade Your Living Space on a Budget

So you’re feeling like changing up your living space? We get it, 2020 has seen us spend more time in homes that we could have ever thought about and you’re probably more than ready for a bit of a change.
From a lick of paint to sprucing up furniture, we have some great tips on how you can do it easily and on a budget.
Have a rearrangement
The most affordable thing you can do to upgrade your home is to have a rearrange. Would your sofa look good against a different wall? Why not switch the lamp in the living room and the bedroom around? By envisioning what your rooms will look like, you can ensure that you only buy things that you need that will complement the room – and make better use of the things you already own.
Splash the paint
Don’t underestimate the power of paint. Paint can transform any room, it has the ability to make it feel warmer, colder, smaller or bigger. It’s cheaper and quicker than wallpapering, so for a quick room transformation, paint is your friend. You don’t even need to paint all of the walls in the room. Make a statement by having just one wall painted (this is usually the wall the sofa or bed is up against, but you can choose your favourite). When painting a whole room, consider a neutral colour and let the accessories do the talking.
Smart storage
Buying storage to tidy away any clutter can be pricey, so you want to get smart. One of the best storage solutions is a divan bed. As well as being your comfy bed, its handy storage solution can suit small and large homes with the likes of the Divan Beds Centre offering a space-saving sliding doors as well as traditional pull-out drawers. A bed with built-in storage can be used to store out of season clothes, bed linen or any bits and bobs you don’t want out in the home at a particular time, such as Christmas decorations. This is a dual-purpose investment that will stand you in good stead for years to come.
Get natural beauty from plants
For accessories look no further than a great selection of plants. From tall floor plants making a statement to plants that flow over shelves – such as spider plants – these can bring life and colour to any space. They last longer than flowers and, if you take good care of them or find some low-maintenance plants, they can last many years.
Create a gallery wall
If you don’t want to paint, or if you’re renting and aren’t allowed to paint, another great way to decorate is to create a gallery wall. Hang a range of different images in a cluster on a wall to add something personal to a room. Use a range of different shaped frames and mix and match the images with coloured and black and white pictures. You don’t need to just include photos in this gallery either; you can add mirrors, wall art or ornaments on a floating shelf – the possibilities are endless.
Ready to upgrade your living space? There are some simple and cost-effective ways to make changes on a budget.