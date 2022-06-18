How to Make Relocation Process in Canada More Budget-Friendly

Probably one of the biggest challenges when moving house is trying not to spend too much money. Moving costs can be really high if you’re not careful, especially if you’re moving cross-country. Canada is a huge country, which is why most of the relocations count as long-distance. And moving long-distance often means higher moving costs. For that reason, you need to start preparing your budget in case you’re planning to relocate soon. This will help you save money and don’t waste it on unnecessary expenses. This guide will be your assistant here – learn how to make the relocation process in Canada more budget-friendly and don’t break the bank to reach your new home.
Don’t improvise
To avoid unnecessary costs and overspending, you need to plan every little detail of your move. Planning is the key to making your relocation predictable. This way, you’ll know exactly how much money you’ll need and see if there’s room for some savings. Make a list of tasks you need to do and items you need to pay for, so you can know what to expect and start budgeting. Leaving things to chance leads to overspending, unexpected situations, and stress. Be smart and budget in advance.
Caption: Create a financial plan to make the relocation process in Canada more budget-friendly.
Alt-tag: calculator, money, and a notebook on a table.
Don’t buy all the moving supplies
Purchasing moving supplies can be quite an item on your moving expenses list. Luckily, there’s a way to reduce these costs. Consider alternative ways of getting packing supplies and reducing your moving costs:
- Try to get some packing supplies for free – ask friends or family who recently moved to help gather some free packing supplies. Also, visit the local liquor store for some sturdy cardboard boxes
- Look for original packaging – the boxes your items came in when you bought them are perfect for relocating them to a new address. This is particularly important for electronics such as TVs and computers, as their original boxes protect them in the best way possible
- Use alternative packing supplies – many items in your home can be used as an alternative to common packing supplies. For example, suitcases, laundry baskets, or gym bags can be excellent containers. Also, old towels and sheets can be used to wrap fragile items and protect them from scratches. However, experts from Centennial Moving don’t’ suggest these for fragile items and long-distance relocations. Pack delicate items safely in sturdy boxes and a lot of protection
- Go online – online marketplaces often offer packing supplies for free. People want to find the best way to get rid of them without simply throwing them away. Check out these places and see if someone has moving boxes to give away
- Save boxes from your mail – online shopping is very popular these days. This means that most of the parcels come in sturdy packaging. Save them for your upcoming relocation!
Compare moving estimates
Moving companies provide very useful services – they make our relocations much easier and faster. However, these services are certainly not free. Moving expenses can be quite high – even a couple of thousands of dollars. These expenses depend on several factors – the size of your household, distance to the new home, and the type of services the company will provide. Furthermore, moving estimates will vary between companies, so it’s essential to compare a couple of them before hiring. Contact at least three moving teams and request a free estimate. In order to find experts who can help you at an affordable price, you need to compare these estimates and see which one works best for you. Cross-country relocations can get expensive, so careful budget planning is necessary to avoid overspending.
Remember: Cross-country moving requires a trustworthy and skilled team to perform a safe relocation process. That’s why you shouldn’t always go for the cheapest option you can find. Sometimes, scammy companies try to attract ‘victims’ by offering deals that are too good to be true. Always double-check the company you want to hire before trusting them with your household.
Reduce the number of moving boxes to make the relocation process in Canada more budget-friendly
The moving team you hire will probably weigh the load before charging you for the move. That’s why you should try to make your moving boxes lighter or simply pack fewer of them. This is actually quite easy to do. You need to declutter your home before packing and remove all the items you won’t need in the new home. Go through all the household items and see if there are some you don’t use anymore or some items that are broken, expired, worn out, etc. Fewer items mean a less expensive moving process, which is why decluttering should be an essential step of every moving process.
Caption: Revise your household and see what items you don’t need in the new home.
Alt-tag: a couple making moving plans to make the relocation process in Canada more budget-friendly
Get storage for free
Renting a storage unit is a great way to store your items while you relocate or to save space at your new home. However, these also come with a price. To make the relocation process in Canada more budget-friendly, try to find space for your items that won’t cost you that much. This can be your friends and family’s basement or attic, a spare room, garage, etc. However, don’t forget to thank them for helping you out.
Ask for help
It’s okay to ask people you trust to help move your home. Recruiting friends or family to help you pack will certainly make the relocation process in Canada more budget-friendly. You can make it an event, assign tasks and celebrate after the work is done. Bring some snacks and drinks, and everyone will be happy to help you out. This can also be a great moment to have a goodbye party and enjoy your last days in your old home with the people you love.
If you have the right approach, there are several ways you can make the relocation process in Canada more budget-friendly. You can still avoid overspending even if you’re traveling long distances and moving across the country. The key is to plan and predict every step of the way, so you can prepare well and know what to expect on this exciting journey.