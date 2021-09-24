Why Everyone Should Travel in a Group at Least Once

Have you tended to travel solo or with a partner in the past? With travel gradually opening up again across the world, now could be the time to seize life and try something new. Travelling in a group offers a completely different experience and is definitely worth trying at least once in your lifetime!
So if you’re thinking about planning your next adventure, read six reasons why you should consider going as part of a group.
It’s cheaper
Be it inflated staycation costs or exploitative covid test prices, you may be painfully aware of the mounting costs of travel in 2021. But a key benefit of travelling in a larger group is that you’ll be able to spread the cost between more people.
Larger accommodation usually works out cheaper than individual hotel rooms for example, while many attractions offer group discounts and promotions.
The more the merrier
Providing you get on with your fellow travellers, exploring places as a group can also be more fun and stimulating than going alone. You’ll have more people to share stories with over meals and drinks and could feel more inclined to indulge and enjoy yourself!
You’ll create new bonds
Whether you’re planning a multi-nation adventure or if you’re opting for a small tour of the UK, it’s often said that the best part of travelling is the people you meet along the way.
Travelling in a group will help you see the world through different perspectives and could help you form lifelong friendships. If travelling with friends and family, your bonds will grow stronger as you share new experiences.
It’s safer
The phrase ‘safety in numbers’ also applies here. Large groups are less of an easy target than individuals or couples, and there’ll often be wise individuals that you can rely on in high-pressure situations.
This point especially applies if travelling with a tour guide. Their knowledge of local areas and customs will keep your group safe – it’s part of their job!
There’s less planning involved
If you’re someone who likes to switch off while on holiday, booking a tour will give you reassurance that the finer details are all taken care of by an expert.
Your tour guide is likely to have vast experience both of the local area and of arranging group travel, so you can sit back and leave the planning entirely up to them.
You’re more likely to step outside your comfort zone
From activities to food, travelling in a group could give you greater confidence to try things you might not otherwise consider.
You’ll have the support of your peers and can take their lead when you need to. Sometimes peer pressure can be a positive thing!
They say you shouldn’t knock something until you’ve tried it. Could 2021 be the year you embrace group travel?