How to Save Money With Discounts, Offers and Vouchers

In the quest for a sunnier escape from the dreary July weather, Brits are increasingly opting for last-minute holidays in August. But with the rising cost of living, how can one ensure they’re not breaking the bank? The answer lies in being savvy with discounts, offers, and vouchers. These can all help you save money without compromising on quality or experience.
Key Points:
- Recent research indicates a 4% increase in August last-minute holiday bookings compared to last year.
- Utilising coupons and discounts can lead to annual savings of approximately £408.
- HyperJar’s founder, Mat Megens, shares eight essential tips to help you save money and still have a great holiday time.
- Being proactive in seeking out deals can significantly boost your spending power during a cost of living crisis.
- Always ensure you’re getting the best deal by reading terms, checking expiration dates, and comparing prices.
The Rise of August Getaways
New data has unveiled that 18% of recent holiday bookings were for August trips, marking a 4% rise from the previous year. This surge is attributed to Brits’ desire to swap July’s rain for a more budget-friendly last-minute holiday.
Save Money Through the Power of Discounts
Research suggests that by harnessing the potential of coupons and discounts, individuals can pocket an impressive annual saving of around £408. The trick? Knowing where to look and how to capitalise on these offers.
Mat Megens, a renowned personal finance expert and founder of HyperJar, has shared his top eight strategies for saving money through discounts:
- Newsletter Subscriptions
- Benefit: Exclusive deals and promotions.
- How: Subscribe to newsletters from favourite retailers, eateries, and travel sites.
- Coupon and Discount Code Platforms
- Benefit: Access to a plethora of voucher codes and deals from various retailers.
- How: Regularly visit sites like VoucherCodes, Groupon, and MyVoucherCodes.
- Engage on Social Media and Save Money
- Benefit: Exclusive discounts and flash sales.
- How: Follow preferred brands and establishments on their social media platforms.
- Student Perks
- Benefit: Special discounts across various sectors.
- How: Always carry a student ID and inquire about student discounts.
- Loyalty Pays Off
- Benefit: Exclusive discounts and early sale access.
- How: Enrol in loyalty programs from retailers, hotels, and airlines.
- Group Buying Sites
- Benefit: Discounted vouchers for a range of activities.
- How: Explore sites like Wowcher and LivingSocial.
- The Last-Minute Steal to Save Money
- Benefit: Significant savings on spontaneous plans.
- How: Keep an eye out for last-minute deals across sectors.
- Cashback Websites
- Benefit: Earn rewards on purchases.
- How: Use platforms like Quidco or TopCashback and shop through their links.
Making the Right Choice to Save Money
While these tips can pave the way for substantial savings, it’s crucial to ensure you’re genuinely bagging the best deal. Always read the terms and conditions, verify expiration dates, and undertake a quick price comparison before finalising any purchase.
Other Options to Save Money
In these financially challenging times, lifestyle adjustments such as food swapping, using online platforms for pre-loved items, upcycling, and innovative applications for food waste reduction are also potential things to consider. Through these practices, we can reduce waste and save money and also foster a sense of community and creativity – you can read more on this in our article ‘4 Steps Towards a Sustainable Lifestyle: Swap, Share, Upcycle and Save Money‘.
In summary, you can save money without compromising on quality. By being proactive, informed, and strategic, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: memorable experiences without the hefty price tag. So, the next time you’re planning a getaway or making a purchase, remember these golden rules and watch your savings grow.