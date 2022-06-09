Travel Insurance in the New Normal: 4 Things to Know

With lesser travel restrictions due to the decreasing cases of COVID-19 infected individuals in most countries, more and more people are starting to see the world and travel as they used to before the pandemic. However, this is not to say that the pandemic is gone. The threat of the virus remains present, with some countries still grappling with rising cases. This fact alone makes travel a bit more complicated, as travelers have to be more prepared for any unprecedented changes in travel plans that may come.
Pandemic or not, one of the best assurances anyone can ever have is travel insurance. Insurance is a good thing that you may not get to use, but it’s always prudent to have one, just in case. There are many providers nowadays offering travel insurance policies that also cover the COVID-19 virus, so you can guarantee that you can find one that’ll fit your needs and your budget.
Before purchasing a pandemic travel insurance policy as you jet set during this new normal, see to it first that you’re aware of the following insights:
1. The Different Types Of Travel Insurance
Travel insurance is already a specific type, but you can still narrow this down into different types. As a starting point, you have to select a travel insurance policy that includes COVID-related medical expenses in its coverage. Then, you can proceed with finding from among different types, like:
International And Domestic Travel Insurance Plans
The former covers trip abroad, while the latter covers domestic trips. Generally, domestic travel insurance won’t be necessary if you already have local health insurance coverage. So, depending on your trip, find one that you can best benefit from should the need arise.
Individual And Group Travel Insurance Plans
On the other hand, the individual travel insurance plan will suffice If you’re a solo traveler. But if you’re with a group, you’ll be better off with a group travel insurance plan. It guarantees that everyone who travels with you will benefit from your health insurance policy.
2. Assess What Your Travel Insurance Includes
Not all travel insurance policies are the same, as some are more comprehensive than others. Coverage for COVID-19 is indispensable, but remember that getting sick with coronavirus isn’t the only thing that could potentially happen to you as you travel. The more comprehensive the policy is, the better. Most travel insurance policies should include coverage for medical expenses, reimbursement for any prepaid expenses of your trip in case it gets canceled, and protection for your luggage.
The key to ensuring you’ll have enough coverage is to check the average cost of medical expenses in the country you’re going to. Then, research as well on the common diseases which are prevalent in that country. For example, some countries have a higher risk for hospitalization due to Dengue fever than others.
3. Don’t Wait Too Long To Buy Travel Insurance
When traveling in the new normal, purchasing a travel insurance policy should no longer be an afterthought. It’s one thing you should include in your travel preparations. Purchase it immediately after booking your trip tickets and hotel accommodation.
The general rule with buying travel insurance is that the earlier you pay for it, the bigger your coverage window. The best time to purchase one should be within 14 days of making your initial trip deposit. If you do so, you can also be eligible for coverage known as pre-existing medical condition benefit, which can be unknown in most travel insurance coverage.
4. Ensure Your Policy Includes Quarantine-Related Expenses Due To Covid
This fourth point is one of the tricky parts of travel insurance in the new normal. Not all travel insurance policies will include quarantine-related expenses due to COVID. If you have to undergo quarantine in another country, that can be troublesome. Note, however, that for COVID-related quarantine benefits to apply, the pre-existing conditions should be that you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, and your travel insurance explicitly states that it also has coverage for COVID-19.
Other quarantine-related travel insurance coverage you should be sure to have include:
Trip Interruption Coverage
It means you have any missed portions during your trip or tour because of undergoing quarantine for COVID-19. Trip interruption coverage is what you’ll need for reimbursement for the prepaid expenses during those days.
Travel Delay Coverage
It refers to your accommodation and meals during quarantine – if you’ve contracted the virus while on your holiday.
Conclusion
No matter your vaccination status, one of the best safeguards any traveler will ever have is travel insurance. Even before this ‘new normal’ period, there’s no denying that anything could go wrong during the trip. It can be a nightmare to go through medical treatment and hospitalization abroad. Now that you at least have a brief background on travel insurance, you can feel more confident about your choice of getting one. Take time to search for one as in this new normal. A travel insurance policy should be indispensable when it comes to travel.