How to Find the Best Travel Insurance Deals

A travel insurance policy will usually provide you with cover for flight cancellations or delays, medical expenses should you need treatment abroad and personal liability. It will also protect you if your belongings are stolen or damaged and the extremely expensive one – repatriation should a major medical emergency require you to return to the UK.
If you travel without insurance and need medical treatment then the chances are that its going to be extremely expensive and you may even need a debt consolidation loan to manage the financial strain. In other words, travel insurance is a must have when on holiday or travelling.
Policies starts from roughly £5 per person and £15 for a family. And, if you consider that the average medical claim on a travel insurance policy is almost £1000 then you might want to think about getting some before you go on your travels. Here are some the different policies that are available.
Family Travel Insurance
This type of insurance cover is generally suited for two adults and up to four children that are no older than 18 years of age. Buying family travel insurance is cheaper than taking out separate policies for each individual traveller. You may also get a better deal and a higher level of cover with a family policy. However, always read the terms and conditions before taking out a policy as cover varies between the different insurance companies especially when it comes to restrictions on age.
Single Trip Insurance
Multi-trip insurance policies normally work out cheaper if you are going on holiday or travelling multiple times in one year. However, if you only plan on going away once in a year then you can get a single trip policy and you can get these for as little as £5. Although, please do think about the location you are travelling to and the nature of your trip and compare it with the type of policy you are or are going to buy. For example, a cheaper insurance policy will only be suitable if you are travelling to an easy destination, you are in good health and don’t have any plans to take part in dangerous activities.
Travel Insurance for the Over Seventies
The travel insurance industry has been slow off the mark to recognise that older age isn’t about sitting in front of the TV and drinking tea. Many people enjoying their retirement want to go on holiday and travel to new places with their newly found freedom. But some insurance company only offer cover to those up to a certain age limit which can restrict the older generation from travelling safely oversees. However. It is possible to get travel insurance if you are over seventy from a specialist insurer.
There isn’t any point forgetting the fact that the older you are the more likely you are to make a claim whilst on holiday which means you will pay more for an insurance policy. However, you do get extra cover for things like medical emergencies. This also means that the application process may be a little bit more in-depth as the older generations typically have pre-existing medical conditions prior to travelling.
If you are finding it difficult to secure a travel insurance policy or the quotes you are receiving a too expensive then don’t give up your search. Specialist travel insurance providers will create a personalised quote for you based on your health and claim history and this may result in a cheaper policy being secured.
Travel Insurance for Pre-Existing Medical Conditions
Alongside natural disasters, standard travel insurance policies do not cover pre-existing medical conditions. If you have a condition that you have had treatment for then it is required that you provide the details to your insurance company. If you fail to disclose this information and something bad happens whilst you are overseas then your claim will be rejected and it won’t pay out.
Travel Insurance for Winter Sports
If you are going on a winter sports holiday then you are going to need a winter sports insurance policy to cover you in case of injury, loss or theft of equipment as well as the other benefits of typical travel insurance policy. However, do be very careful when taking out winter sport insurance as the small print can often have nasty little surprises on it that you otherwise wouldn’t see. And if you do plan on taking part in some extra activities during the evening that involves alcohol then be aware that travel insurance policies do not cover injuries that have been sustained under the influence of alcohol.
Travel Insurance for Backpackers
Backpacking is generally considered to be not like any other normal holiday and you need the right insurance policy that covers you for an extended amount of time and across multiple different countries. You may struggle to get a tailored policy if you are above a certain age or have a medical condition at the time of your travels. You also need to consider what locations you are travelling to, as most policies will not cover you if you are going through war-zones or unstable regions.
European Health Insurance Card (EHIC)
A European Health Insurance Card gives the holder a right to access to state provided healthcare during their stay in another European Economic Area. And until the UK leave the European Union leave in 2019 these cards remain valid when travelling within this area. The EHIC covers all necessary medical treatment that is needed until your planned trip home. It also included the treatment for pre-existing medical conditions and routine maternity care.