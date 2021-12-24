One-Stop Guide for Selling on Amazon – 7 Things You Need to Remember

If you’re looking to grow your business online, selling on Amazon is one of the best decisions you can make! Although it can feel overwhelming at first, don’t sweat it. Many beginner sellers think this way at some point in their selling journey, but after a bit of practice and education, you’ll be on your way.
Get organized and gather your resources. We’ll help break down the initial things to keep in mind when getting started. Here are seven simple steps to kickstarting your journey on the Amazon marketplace today!
1. Choose a category that matches your product
Amazon has millions of products in its marketplace. From children’s toys to backcountry survival kits, you never really know what you’re going to stumble across. Of course, the broad range of available items can ensue chaos when not organized for both shoppers and sellers, but that’s where categories come in.
Like shopping in a brick-and-mortar store, labels and signs exist to help guide a shopper through the aisles. That is what a ‘category’ on Amazon is for – to help customers find your product efficiently in the marketplace. For that to happen, sellers need to sort their items into their appropriate categories.
Consider all the different ways people can refer to your product and the different categories you can sort it in. There are many different classifications on Amazon, and they can get precise. A common way to go about this process is by starting with broader categories and making changes as you collect data.
Keep in mind, if you sort your product into a broader category, you may face higher levels of competition. On the other hand, if you sort your product into a more specific category, it might be more challenging for people to come across it naturally. Either way, it will require creative thinking and experimentation to find the best category for your product.
2. Use keywords that customers are likely to search for to find your product
You have to keep in mind that Amazon is a search engine. Like Google, it works by prioritizing specific keywords to guide users toward their target item. That said, in this marketplace, it’s not enough to list an item and let it be – sellers need to be active in optimizing their listings to capture anybody’s attention, otherwise risk drowning in a sea of competition.
Amazon Keyword Tool is a great way to research relevant keywords that describe your product. This tool helps sellers discover specific terms and phrases that will be useful to include in your listing. To increase your chances of visibility even further, Amazon also offers advertising services such as Amazon DSP and Amazon Sponsored Products, which allow you to add specific keywords to target in high-value locations throughout the site. Sponsored products have long been a go-to for beginners getting started with Amazon PPC (Pay-Per-Click) advertising.
Finally, another great resource to use is the Google Keyword Planner Tool which can discover even more keywords to help build campaigns on Amazon-sponsored products through Amazon PPC marketing.
3. Make sure you have the right price point for your product
Pricing your products right is critical to remaining competitive in this marketplace. Monitor how your competitors price their products to help gauge the price points you should aim towards.
In some cases, if you find that you’re priced significantly higher than your competitors, you might want to consider lowering them or providing incentives such as free shipping or discounts to make your products more appealing.
4. Include high-quality images of your product
High-quality photos of your products are essential to a successful Amazon listing. Not only does it provide potential customers with the information they need before purchasing, but they are also a great way to add value to your brand and show off its features and benefits.
Pro-tip: Don’t forget the power of zooming into your shots to highlight specific features of your product. This is especially helpful for newer brands that customers aren’t familiar with yet.
5. Keep it simple with an easy-to-understand title and description
On Amazon, the title and description are some of the most critical factors of your listing. Not only are they meant to grab the attention of people browsing through search results, but it also serves as a field to include essential keywords and terms.
When putting together your listing, try to be as detailed as possible in your description. Online shopping eliminates being able to touch, feel or see your product in person, which increases the dependency on a description when making a decision.
Some things to include in your listings are:
- Dimensions
- Color
- Materials
- Intended purpose
- Assembly
When building out your listings, don’t forget to include keyword research as part of your strategy. In addition to it being informative, your listings should also supply the algorithm with the information it needs to improve visibility on your product.
6. Use Seller Central features to help boost sales on Amazon
When selling on Amazon, don’t forget to take advantage of the different promotional features built into Seller Central. From coupons to discount codes and bundles, Amazon provides sellers with a handful of resources to help provide incentives for customers to purchase your product over that of your competitors.
7. Consider using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)
Amazon has been expanding its available tools and resources for Amazon FBA sellers, which means it’s a great time for newer sellers to take advantage of this platform! By using FBA services, sellers can rely on Amazon to help pick, pack and ship their products while focusing on more pressing tasks of their brand.
It’s an excellent option for entrepreneurs interested in building comprehensive marketing strategies, even on a single platform. Consider this program, especially if you’re anticipating an increase in the volume of orders.
Final Thoughts
As you can see, there are many things to consider when selling your product online. The more time and attention you put into making sure your brand delivers a positive customer experience, the higher the likelihood they purchase your product.
You’ve done the hard work to develop a product. Now it’s time to use your marketing efforts to help bring in sales with these seven things to remember when selling on Amazon.