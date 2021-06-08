How to Reduce Your Family Vacation Costs

While family vacations are exciting, they can also be expensive. By the time you pay for transport, accommodation, food, and attractions, you can be down a few thousand dollars. Luckily, it is possible to reduce your expenses without sacrificing any fun.
In this article, we are going to go over a few different ways that you can cut your family vacation costs. Want to learn more?
Let’s get started.
Compare prices everywhere
One of the best things you can do if you’re trying to save money on your vacation is to compare prices online. What might come up as $300 on one site could be $250 on another. It really is worth spending the extra time to do a bit of research. Trust us when we say you could save hundreds of dollars.
Purchase necessities before you travel
It might seem like a pain to cart a bunch of stuff with you in your suitcase, but it can actually save you more money in the long run. Necessities such as medication, toothpaste, and sunscreen can cost double the price at popular tourist locations. Before you leave, have a packing list handy so that you don’t forget anything. It really can make a big difference.
Be on the look-out for free attractions
Heading to all the major theme parks is fun, but they are often overpriced. In fact, a lot of the best attractions are those that are free. Keep an eye out for museums and parks, spend a day at the beach or head down to the local swimming pool. You’ll still be able to have a great time but won’t be breaking the budget.
Use coupons and multi-passes
If you do want to check out some of the main attractions, there is still a way to make them more affordable. Multi-passes can be purchased that offer you entry to a selection of locations and are usually heavily discounted. If you can get your hands on a coupon book from your hotel, that’s another great way to save some extra cash too.
Cook meals yourself instead of eating out
Food can certainly add up to be one of your most significant expenses, especially if you are eating out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Here are a few tips to follow to keep you well-fed without the high cost:
- Make your own sandwiches and wraps for lunch. These can be eaten at the hotel or on the go.
- Look for accommodation that offers free breakfast.
- Pay to upgrade to an apartment with cooking facilities. The extra cost will be less than eating out every night.
- Avoid using the mini-bar as the snacks are usually more expensive than the grocery store.
Consider camping instead of hotels
Camping is an excellent activity to enjoy as a family and is a perfect solution if you are looking to cut costs. Sites are inexpensive, and there is so much you can do, including swimming, hiking, fishing, and toasting marshmallows around a campfire. It really is a great way to connect with nature, and your children can learn lessons they will remember for life.
You might even consider investing in an RV to make the experience more comfortable. Yes, the initial cost might be expensive, but you’ll save on accommodation for years and years to come. Check out RVLoanRates.com to get started.
Set a souvenir budget in advance
Souvenirs are an important part of any family holiday, but if you have more than one child, they can be quite expensive. Set a budget in advance and let your children be aware of it. This way, you can prevent a melt-down on the store floor. You might even make an exciting challenge, such as buying a stamp at each destination you visit. It’s affordable, and they will have a memory that they can keep forever.
Travel off-peak
Finally, the last tip to reduce your family vacation costs is to travel off-peak. During holidays and weekends, prices skyrocket, and the same trip (taken a week earlier or later) could cost double. While your kids may have to catch up on schoolwork, it’s still something that you should take into consideration if you want to save.
And that’s it! By following the above, you can enjoy a fun trip away without breaking the bank. It might take some careful planning, but it will be worth it.
What do you think? Is there any other money-saving advice that you would give to others?