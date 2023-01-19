How to Choose the Healthiest Water to Drink?

Drinking water regularly is the best way to stay hydrated and ensure the proper functioning of our bodies. Water is present in our lives in different ways. We drink it plain, use it to make tea or coffee, and even take it from various foods. But what is also important aside from drinking water is to make sure we drink the right kind of water.
Many people are unaware of the different types of water available, or they simply don’t know which one would be the best. Each water type is said to possess certain health benefits, yet consumers are unsure whether these claims should be trusted or not.
Since people need 6 to 8 glasses of water a day on average, it’s important to make sure you drink the right kind. Here’s some advice on how to pick the healthiest water to drink.
Benefits of Drinking Healthy Water
Drinking water has several health benefits. These include:
- It aids in good food digestion
- Body temperature and blood pressure regulation
- It enables you to have a regular heartbeat
- Organ system health support
- It helps transport oxygen and nutrients
- Joint lubrication
- It keeps bacteria away from our bodies
What Are the Types of Drinking Water?
Drinking water comes in multiple types, including:
Mineral
Mineral water comes from underground mineral springs, more specifically protected ones. It’s rich in minerals, particularly calcium, sulfate, magnesium, and bicarbonate. The FDA says it must have at least 250 parts per million of mineral solvents. Also, no extra minerals can be added to it. It is very hydrating as it has electrolytes.
Tap
Tap water is one of the most accessible types of drinking water for us. Before it reaches our faucet, it goes through different methods of purification, including having chlorine and Ozone added to it. However, not all tap water has a safe source. Besides, tap water is not always rich in nutrients.
Bottled
You can find bottled water on store shelves in any shop you go to. The water is purified and it’s great when you want to drink safe liquids. However, the downside is that bottled water creation is quite wasteful, as making 1 liter requires around 3 liters of water. Besides, plastic bottles are hard to recycle.
Spring
This water type comes from underground sources that rise to the surface. It is naturally alkaline, with a pH level of over 7 in the purest form. It’s free from treatment and contains minerals such as calcium, sodium, and potassium.
Boiled
One of the easiest ways to purify water is by boiling it. When the liquid reaches over 185° F (85° C) it can kill most pathogens very quickly. It’s a cheap method to get rid of contaminants, with the water being safe to drink as well. However, this technique will not purify water that is tainted by nitrates, pesticides, lead, or other chemicals.
Distilled
Distilled water is obtained by boiling the liquid, then taking the steam produced and turning it back into liquid. This way, it gets purified. This gets rid of sulfur and sodium. Many times, this water type is used when manufacturing automobile parts and cosmetics, and it’s even useful in medical facilities. However, the purification process also gets rid of the liquid’s minerals and vitamins.
Why Some Water Types Should Be Avoided
Even though there are many drinking water types out there, not all of them are safe. Actually, drinking certain types may be detrimental to your health.
For instance, water from rivers, lakes, ponds, or the ocean should not be used for drinking. The ocean is way too salty, which may lead to dehydration. Besides, drinking from these water sources may result in ingesting contaminated water. Many times, this water is polluted with harmful contaminants that may cause diseases.
For example, if unsafe drinking water contains Legionella, it can lead to serious conditions such as Legionnaires’ disease. This disease starts when someone breathes in small water droplets containing the bacteria. Many times, they have to hire a legionnaires’ disease lawyer to get compensation for their loss, harm, or injuries.
Also, some countries and areas don’t have access to safe water for drinking, which is. On the other hand, drinking bottled water all the time creates too much plastic waste.
Still, overall, tap and bottled water are generally the best options for drinking. Usually, they are monitored by the government, so they should be safe.
Final Thoughts
It’s important to drink safe water if you do not want to deal with potential health issues. Tap water and bottled water are the safest alternatives. Just make sure your tap water is not contaminated. Mineral and alkaline water are also great for nutrients.