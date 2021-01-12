Every year, new home trends hit the market. 2021 is the same — but instead of the traditional open floor plan or a specific number of bedrooms, the focus is on COVID-19 living.
Whether you’re searching for a new house this year or want to give yours an update, here are some home features you should look for in 2021.
1. Dedicated Office Space
The desire for home offices rose dramatically due to COVID-19. When the pandemic hit, more people began working from home instead of commuting to their jobs. They then had to transform living rooms, kitchens and other spaces into functional workstations.
As long as the virus is around, millions of people will continue to maintain home offices. Therefore, they need a dedicated workspace. Places of employment should have more clarity as to when you and your co-workers can telecommute.
Home offices offer a more comfortable and quieter environment to work in. Kitchens and living rooms are great for short-term remote work, but they don’t provide an office chair, desk or the ability to close yourself off from family members. If you are working remotely and are looking for a new home, you might want to consider one with an extra room or office.
2. Full Kitchens
People are experimenting in the kitchen more due to dining restrictions and closed restaurants. In 2021, they are going to want to take their home cooking to the next level.
A complete kitchen, with a full-sized fridge, stove, an oven or two, plenty of counter space and storage, are must-haves. As a result of social distancing, those looking for homes want to cook masterful meals for their family and bake for friends.
Additionally, once stay-at-home orders lift, those kitchens will be great for entertaining.
3. Smart-Home Technology
As the years go by, home technology advances. Integrated smart tech is increasingly becoming a staple. A Google Home or Alexa allows every part of your home to be interconnected and highly efficient. Items such as a smart garage door opener, front door camera, smart lights and thermostats are a must in 2021.
Smart tech keeps your home safe and secure. It allows you to see who is at the door, lock entryways when you’re out and know if there’s a problem. These appliances also help cut down on germs. Although this is vital during COVID-19, it will no doubt become a home standard.
4. Energy Efficiency
Another home feature to look for in 2021 is energy-efficient appliances. There are many options to consider when searching for your next place to live.
If you’re eco-friendly, you might consider alternative energy. Look for homes that are off-the-grid with solar panels or a wind turbine. Additionally, more windows allow for lots of natural light.
You can also find apartments that are environmentally conscious and efficient. Focus on the ones that feature energy-efficient appliances. They’ll save you money in the long run as well.
5. Staycation Amenities
Staycations are all the rage with social distancing in place. Many families have opted to stay home due to travel restrictions. However, most houses aren’t equipped with a swimming pool, game room or hot tub.
As you search for your forever home in 2021, you might want to consider some of those staycation amenities. If you’re on a budget, you might even want to look for a home in regions with more vacation-like options. For example, a house by the lake or in the city would offer more to do if you had to staycation.
This year, homebuyers are more willing to pay for those amenities so the whole family can enjoy their time at home. You can stay safe and have a ton of fun with vacation-like activities in a house with a pool or game room.
6. Open Yard
An open yard is yet another component that is popular in the search for homes this year. Ample space in the front or backyard allows for more freedom outdoors.
Additionally, a bigger, open yard gives you more of a buffer between neighbors. You can have a space that’s your own without being too close to others.
This feature also is great if you think you might plan an expansion or add a playground for your kids. The space will give you opportunities to make your home unique. It will also provide more curb appeal and be easier to sell in the future.
7. Pet-Friendly
Did you adopt a pet during the pandemic? Many people added a furry friend to their home because they had more time to train and care for it, which made it easier to add a pet to the family.
As a result, in 2021, a popular home feature will be space for a pet or pet allowance in apartments. Additionally, fenced-in yards will be a popular feature as well.
Those who adopted furry friends in 2020 will be keeping them for a long time, leading to a more pet-friendly housing market.
8. Home Gym or Meditation Room
The “quarantine-15” is a real thing. With less ability to go to gyms or get outside to exercise, families tended to stay home and sit around all day. Stay-at-home orders prohibited many people’s daily activities, so home gym systems became increasingly popular.
Health and wellness areas in the home are a must-have for 2021 as people want to get their fitness on track for the new year. An extra bedroom or a designated space in the garage or basement are things to keep an eye out for when searching for a home this year.
Exercise rooms will let you stay active without having to leave your home or without having to transform an area of your living room into a fitness area.
9. Multi-generational Functionality
Generations of families have moved into homes together for financial or health reasons. The pandemic brought people closer together as older adults moved into their children’s homes for health care and social interaction. Plus, younger people have stayed at home longer or moved back in for financial stability during the pandemic.
As you search for a new home this year, think about getting one with an extra room or an accessory dwelling unit for family members. New construction home designers are considering this information as well as they build new residences.
What Are Your Must-Have Home Features?
Buying a new home is an exciting time. You can start fresh and get the home of your dreams. As the pandemic continues into 2021, some of these trends might prove necessary.
Will you get a house with a big backyard? What about an extra room for an office or home gym? The place you live in should feel comfortable and suit your needs, so it might be wise to add some of these facets to your new home check list.