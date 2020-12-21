4 Tips for Being Patient on Your Fitness Journey

Once you decide to get your fitness on track, you may be tempted to jump in with guns blazing. Although enthusiasm is a key requirement for workout success, it’s easy to overdo it and expect too much too soon.
We know you’re chomping at the bit, but rushing through workouts is no way to gain lasting results.
Long-lasting results stem from intentional, long-term, and consistent workout regimens. Here are several tips to stay patient—and on track—as you continue your fitness journey.
#1 Set Realistic Goals
Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Sit down with your trainer (or on your own) and review your fitness goals. Make sure you have a realistic timeline to complete your goals, and aren’t biting off more than you can chew. There’s no rush!
Having trouble setting clear expectations? Don’t be afraid to set up a consultation at a local gym or do research online. Think about why you’re devoting more time to your fitness. When you’re working towards a concrete goal, it’s easier to follow a plan along the way. After all, slow and steady wins the race!
#2 Pace Yourself
Maybe you want a sexy six-pack. Maybe you want to impress friends with your toned legs at the beach. No matter what your fitness aspirations are, it’s important to pace yourself.
Remember, it’s about the journey, not the chiseled, bikini-ready destination.
For the eager workout devotee, here are a couple tips to establish a healthy rhythm:
- Set a Time – Designate a specific time for workouts. A consistent weekly routine helps your body adapt to regular exercise.
- Slowly Increase Reps – Don’t jump from ten reps to fifty. Let your body build endurance before adding more intensity to your workout.
- Take “Before” Pics – Snap a few pics of yourself at the beginning of your journey. Fitness builds slowly, which may feel disheartening if you don’t have perspective. Look at your before photos to affirm your progress.
#3 Don’t Go Crazy with Fancy Equipment
Part of being patient with your fitness journey is knowing how to budget for your workout needs. Don’t worry if you can’t afford all the new gadgets right away, stick with the essentials and build your collection from there. Remember, you don’t need the fanciest gym equipment to get an effective workout.
Here are the only basics you need (for now):
- Shoes – Find supportive, cushy shoes that make your arches sing.
- Clothing – Comfortable clothing is an important piece of any workout ensemble, especially if you want to look as good as you feel.
- Workout Mat – For yogis and weightlifters alike, a high-quality, professional Manduka mat adds stability to your exercise.
- Heart Rate Monitor – Monitor your heart rate and keep track of your progress.
Once you establish a workout rhythm, then you can craft your dream home gym (hint: that rock climbing wall is not a priority).
#4 Allow Time For Recovery
If you’re overly zealous with your workouts, your body may suffer from burnout. When you create a workout schedule, allow rest days in between workouts. Try incorporating some gentle stretching or yoga to balance out cardio and weightlifting.
For sore muscles: ice, ice, baby! Use a “five minutes on, five minutes off” routine to prevent over-icing. If you struggle with chronic pain, or just need a little extra boost to take the edge off, try an all-natural, organic CBD tincture. CBD is anti-inflammatory and helps relax tense muscles to reduce soreness. Plus, CBD is all natural and doesn’t include harmful chemicals or steroids.
Embrace Your Journey
Fitness doesn’t just start when you hit the gym. Include healthy meal options in your routine and establish a consistent sleep schedule to help your body recover and build strength. This way, you won’t feel as antsy on rest days. Your lifestyle will support your fitness journey in the gym and at home.