Conquestador Casino Online

Conquestador is a new innovative online casino from Mobile Incorporated Limited that made a debut into the UK igaming arena in 2018. The casino holds a license from the British Gambling Commission. The reliable and fair gaming casino has partnered with the big software providers led by Microgaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming, Quickspin and Yggdrasil among other providers.
Players who register an account at the casino will be spoilt for choice by the large games catalogue available at the casino. New players will also benefit from the gigantic welcome bonus where they can take advantage of the £1650 bonus funds and an extra 200 free spins on the Book of Dead. Sample our review to find out more about the generous incentives for new and regular players, the game variety, gaming platforms supported at the casino and how you can register your account.
Registering your account at Conquestador Casino
To start your adventurous gaming at Conquestador Casino, you must join the casino by creating your account. This is a simple process that only requires a few minutes and you can start your conquest almost immediately after you confirm your sign up details. With an easy to navigate site, you can spot the registration page where you fill in the required fields with your personal details. You must be of legal age, that is, have attained 18 years of age in order to run an account at Conquestador Casino. Once the registration is successful, you can make your first deposit and unlock the first of 5 bonuses that are provided with the sign up bonus.
Bonuses and Rewards at Conquestador Casino
One of the defining features of UK Online Casinos are the welcome bonuses and Conquestador is no exception. It is among the top UK online casinos where you can benefit from a handsome bonus to help you explore the site. To get it, you must meet a few terms such as:
- You can only operate one account at the casino and a breach of this will have you losing any accounts you might be having at the casino.
- You must first successfully create an account and verify your email address in order to be eligible for any sign up bonuses at this casino.
You must make an initial deposit to unlock the welcome offer. You do not need to enter any bonus codes for this welcome bonus which amounts to a crazy amount of up to £1650. This is spread out over the first 5 deposits as follows:
- 1st deposit earns a 200% bonus up to a maximum of £50
- 2nd deposit is rewarded with 100% up to a maximum of £250. You must make a minimum of £40 as deposit.
- 3rd deposit of a minimum of £50 gets you 50% bonus up to £300
- 4th and 5th deposits are each rewarded with 25% bonus up to £450 on a minimum deposit of £50
The sign up offer also comes with 200 free spins which are divided at 20 per day for 10 days and they are to be used on the popular Book of Dead slots. Regular players are not left behind and they can participate in the daily and weekly tournaments to win more rewards. You should also note that you need to meet the wagering requirements within 72 hours upon activating the welcome offer.
Convenient Gaming on Conquestador Mobile
You can access gaming on the go, thanks to the Conquestador mobile casino. You only need a secure internet connection or Wi-Fi. It is not necessary to download any cumbersome apps since the website is available on instant play on your web browser. Whether you are accessing the casino on your iPad, iPhone or any Android or Windows smartphone, you get the same smooth gaming experience with excellent graphics.
The mobile casino loads fast and you can access a large portion of the 300 games. The site is also mobile optimized and you can effortlessly navigate to the important menus such as games, promotions and casino services. The site is also secured with high tech software and you do not run the risk of picking malwares and other viruses on your mobile device. Additionally, you can access the usual casino functions without any risk of hackers accessing your account and accessing your funds or personal details.
Games Variety at Conquestador Casino
You can shuffle between the more than 300 games from major varieties ranging from slots to blackjack, roulette, video poker and jackpot games. You luckily do not have to go through the entire games catalogue to settle on your preferred game title. The casino has an arrangement of the top clusters for easier sorting. This includes main clusters for the new arrivals in the ‘new games section. Other categories include slots, table, jackpots, video poker, live dealer and ‘other games’ sections. You can alternate between spinning the reels and playing other table games as well as playing video pokers such as Aces and Faces among others.
Unique Real money slots at Conquestador Casino
If you cannot get enough of slots, then you will have fun with the unique Conquestador slots titles. You can sort them out from the freshest arrivals at the ‘New games’ section. You can also access the games from their specific game providers such as Microgaming, Play n’ Go, and NetEnt. You can also filter them out according to their volatility levels with your budget determining whether you prefer small but frequent wins or infrequent wins but bigger payouts.
The games catalogue includes the unique Megaways such as Bonanza, Temple Tumble and Mighty Africa among others. You may also choose the familiar and popular titles such as Immortal Romance, Deco Diamonds and Jumanji among others. Slots progressive jackpots are also available with the popular Mega Moolah being among the games that can get you a crazy jackpot win.
Live Casino Games List
You can have a near real gaming experience streamed directly from the Evolution gaming studios at the Conquestador live casino. You not only enjoy watching the game action unfold live from the studio, but you can also chat with the dealer and other punters as you play the games. You have a choice of different game variants in live roulette, live blackjack, baccarat and live poker.
Software Providers at Conquestador
You are assured of a smooth gaming experience thanks to the high quality software used at the casino. This includes the input of top brands in the igaming industry such as Microgaming, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Push Gaming, Play n Go, Evolution Gaming and Yggdrasil just to name a few.
How to Make Payments
You can make payments effortlessly through the use of ewallets such as Skrill, and Neteller. You can also use Visa, MasterCard, PaysafeCard, Trustly and pay by phone methods. The minimum amount that you can deposit is £10 with most of the transactions not attracting any charges to process.
Why Choose Conquestador Casino?
Besides the large games list to entertain you, you also get quality service at this casino. This includes fast customer service on live chat, quick payouts and diverse payment methods. You also benefit from the gigantic welcome bonus and many tournaments. You only need to sign up and gamble responsibly to enjoy all the great services and games at Conquestador Casino.