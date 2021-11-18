Best Payout Casino Games

The first thing seasoned online gaming enthusiasts look at before playing a new casino game is the RTP (Return to Player) or the payout percentage. The higher it is, the lower the house edge. And that translates to a better profit margin depending on the maximum bet allowed and how much you stake.
There is a misconception that there is a particular set of casinos that pay the most. Well, nothing could be further from the truth. The casino software development industry is relatively dynamic. As a result, the payout rate keeps changing over time across various casino games.
In this article, we’ll cover various casino games with the best payout percentages. Keep reading!
Online Slots with the Highest RTP
Slots are undeniably the most popular games played online and at land-based casinos worldwide. Generally, most modern slot titles have an RTP of 97% and above. Don’t just be attracted to the special features and themes the games may have. The payout percentage is equally crucial because it determines how much you’ll get upon landing the lucky spin.
Here are some of the best payout online slots you should try if they are available at your preferred online casino:
Book of 99
This slot game from Relax Gaming has an RTP of 99%. So, that means you’ve got a 1% house edge to beat whenever you play the game. It is a high volatility game with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 paylines, and you can get a win of up to 12075x your wager. Better still, the game has a free spins feature, and one way of activating it is by collecting 99 Wild symbols.
Mega Joker
Mega Joker, from NetEnt, is another slot game with the highest payout of 99%. The game has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 5 paylines. Another thing that will attract you to this game, besides its high RTP, is the progressive jackpot. You can access the jackpot by activating 3 joker symbols consecutively.
1429 Uncharted Seas
The 1429 Uncharted Seas is one of the slot titles Thunderkick has under its belt. It has 5 reels and 25 paylines. The game’s RTP is 98.6%, and it has a Free Spins feature. Landing the Scatter symbol gives you up to 100 free spins.
Other Casino Games with the Highest Payout
If you are not into online slots, you can try other casino games with the best payouts. Here are some of them:
Blackjack Charlie 7
Blackjack games come in variations with different payouts. Generally, blackjack is one of the most popular table games played at online casinos around the world. Blackjack Charlie 7 from Win Interactive is the game you need to try if you are a card game fan. With the right blackjack strategy, you can leverage the game’s 99.84% RTP to get handsome profits.
French Roulette
Roulette is one of the simplest casino games you’ll ever play at an iGaming house or even a brick-and-mortar casino. There are dozens of roulette variants on the market, but the main variations are European Roulette, French Roulette, and American Roulette. Of the three, French Roulette has the best payout rate of 98.65%. Its house advantage is 1.35%, which is relatively friendly to you as a player.
Baccarat Pro
Baccarat is yet another popular card game among gamers. It is one of the games with the lowest house advantage. A good example is NetEnt’s Baccarat Pro, which has an RTP of 98.94. So, that leaves you with a house edge of 1.06% to beat.
The max bet is 3000, and the maximum payout ratio is 9:1. Besides, the game has crisp graphics, and you can deactivate animations if you need fast-paced rounds.
Aside from table games, you can also play other games with sky-high payout rates, including
Jacks or Better Power Poker
Video poker is a game whose popularity never diminishes. This is because of, among other things, its lower house advantage. Jacks or Better Power Poker from Microgaming is a perfect example of a video poker game that is less risky to play. The game’s house edge is 0.48%. In other words, you have a 99.54% RTP to enjoy.
Crapless Craps
Craps is one of the highest payout games you can play at both online and land-based casinos. The game comes in different variations with distinctive rules and varied payout rates. Crapless Craps is one of the variations you may want to try out if you’ve never played it before. The game gives you free odds of 6-1 on 2 and 12, 3 and 11, and 3 – 1. The Combined house edge on pass and buying odds varies.
Here are the odds and their respective return to player rates:
- 1X: 97.06%
- 2X: 97.98%
- 3X: 98.46%
- 5X: 98.96%
Do Online Casinos With the Highest Payout Casino Games Give Bonuses?
You need to understand that the house always wins regardless of how many times you win. Even when players win the progressive jackpot games available at a casino, the house will still have its profit margin. And so, you’ll still find some bonus funds at the best online casinos that offer games with the highest payouts, including:
- Welcome Bonus: This bonus is exclusive to new players. In most cases, it is in the form of bonus money with wagering requirements. That means that you can’t convert the bonus into withdrawal cash until you meet the specified wagering requirements. You’ll get a welcome bonus after signing up with an iGaming house and making your first deposit.
- Free Spins Bonus: Free spins, also known as bonus spins, are the most common type of bonus you’ll get at online casinos worldwide. Ordinarily, casinos will give you free spins on slot games. Mostly, the free spins winnings credited to your account are also subject to wagering requirements.
- Deposit Bonus: As the name suggests, a deposit bonus involves depositing cash funds into your account. Typically, the bonus matches your deposit up to a certain amount, and you must make the minimum deposit required to trigger it.
- Reload Bonus: You can also get some bonus funds for topping up your casino account. Usually, a reload bonus is a percentage of your deposit up to a specified amount. The offer could be on a weekly or monthly basis.
The Fairness of the Best Payout Games Available at an Online Casino
Not all the best paying games you may find at an online casino are fair. The online gaming industry has unscrupulous operators who alter the RTP of some games to their advantage. It is, therefore, important to ensure an independent authority audits your preferred casino.
Top online casinos often display auditor’s seals on their sites. Examples of renowned casino game auditors include eCOGRA and iTech Labs. They test online casino software, and the Random Number Generators (RNGs) are used to ensure they are fair.
Another crucial thing you shouldn’t overlook when determining whether the games a casino offers are fair is licensing. You may think that has got nothing to do with game fairness. But the truth is that the most trusted casino licensing and regulatory authorities don’t hesitate to punish dishonest casinos. And that includes licence revocation. Examples of such authorities include the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.
Final Thoughts
Every casino game genre has variations with the best RTP. Therefore, you’ll get the highest paying casino games at the best gambling sites. For instance, you’ll get the best payout slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, video poker, etc.
Remember, the best-paying casino games don’t guarantee winnings. Some games require a strategy to win. Moreover, you must also understand the rules applicable to the best payout game that interests you. Only then will you benefit from its high RTP. It would also be best if you ascertained game fairness. Thankfully, we’ve discussed the vital things you need to check in that respect.
So, find some time to try the online casino games we’ve covered in this article. As always, we remind you to gamble responsibly.