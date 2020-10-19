The 3 Best Casino Games for New Players

Online casinos have never been more popular. Although both casual gamers and experienced gambling veterans still enjoy the land-based casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Macau, Monaco, New Zealand, and many other places in the world, online gambling seems to have taken the world by storm. Nobody should be surprised that this is the case. Placing bets from your armchair, couch, office chair, or even the beach if you’re on mobile, has a ton of appeal.
If you’ve never played a casino game before, and suddenly you are presented with the opportunity to play every conceivable game on your computer or mobile device, you might find yourself a little overwhelmed. If this is the case, fear not. There are many easy to play and fun casino games that you can use to get started in the world of online gambling. You might even win some money in the process while spending as little as 5$! Check out this list of the best 5$ deposit casinos in NZ.
Beginner Casino Games
Many new online gamblers are trying out the activity for the first time in their lives, never having set foot in an actual casino. While this is an excellent thing for the industry as a whole, and certainly an exciting new frontier for the beginner gamblers themselves, it can be a bit intimidating.
Whether you’re a fan of cards, you prefer slot machines, or even if you have no idea where to start, there’s a casino game out there for you. The rules and basics of many games can be learned quickly, and require barely any experience to play. You might want to keep your bets low in the beginning, though, just to be on the safe side.
Slots
The best game for beginners, slots, has been a staple of global casinos for decades. When you imagine a Vegas casino floor, the first thing that comes to mind is probably rows and rows of slot machines humming, beeping, and clanging as they deliver their prizes. Unsurprisingly, their simple nature translates well to the internet, and they have been the favorite game for players to enjoy online as well.
Any online casino worth its salt will have a wide variety of slots on offer, each with its own set of bonuses, graphics, stories, and themes. Lately, many casinos have employed 3D effects and even VR gameplay, bringing the casino experience right into your living room.
The main reason slot machines are so appealing to rookie gamblers is their simplicity in terms of gameplay. There are no complicated rules, either in the way you play or in the way you’re supposed to behave. You don’t have to think about tipping the dealer or mastering a winning strategy. Just pick an amount you’d like to bet and spin your way to a jackpot!
Craps
The first time you see a craps table, things may look quite a bit intimidating. However, shooting craps doesn’t have to be a complicated game at all. It all comes down to rolling a couple of dice and betting on the outcome.
More experienced players will tell you that there’s more to it than that, and they’re not wrong. The game can get more complicated when you get into sequences of bets or outcome combinations. For beginners, however, we recommend sticking to the simplest form of the game.
Another reason why craps is an excellent game to try out online first is the fact that nobody is looking over your shoulder trying to tell you why you’re doing something wrong. Although the social aspect of craps is undoubtedly one of the main advantages of the game, all the attention can be a bit much for beginner players.
Roulette
We’d be surprised if you’ve never tried playing this classic casino game, but even if you haven’t, roulette is really simple to learn, and can be very good to your wallet if luck is on your side. All you need to do as a beginner is choose a number, or a few, where you think the ball might land, and hope for the best.
Once you get a bit more accustomed to the layout of the wheel and the table, there are many interesting bets you can make, and you’d be surprised at how quickly you learn where the numbers are in relation to one another on the wheel.
This is a great game for beginners to just pick up and play. It won’t require you to learn any complicated rules or develop any mind-bending strategies. A great advantage of online roulette, in particular, are the many bonuses and jackpots that online casinos offer their players, so while the social aspect is lacking, you might be getting better returns financially.