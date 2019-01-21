4 Important Reasons Why Your Small Business Must Have Insurance

Owning a business is not as simple as it seems, is not just sitting in a chair, sending emails and giving instructions to your employees while receiving money in your bank account, is way more than that.
When you are the owner of a business you must be clear and have in mind that you are going to be making decisions almost all the time, you must have a business plan, you don’t only have to think like a boss, you have to think like an employee, as a customer and like your competition, so you can make sure that everything is under control from different perspectives, because if you don’t take care or pay attention to your business, or you don’t even do a strategic planning, who will?
Is not a secret that every new business must meet the legal requirements the government demands in order to be active and working, one of them is to have small business insurance, with general liability coverage, because it is mandatory and will protect you and your business in case you get sued.
Yes, I get it, you probably don’t believe or don’t see the necessity of having insurance with your business, this is why I’m giving you great business advice with 5 important reasons for you to change your mind and get a free small business insurance quote for your small business today:
Your business won’t stop working
Imagine that there was an earthquake and your business suffered several damages, the property coverage will pay for the property damage and losses, but how are you going to recover the money you’re losing while your business is closed and not offering your professional services because it’s being repaired or remodeled? If you count with BOP Coverage, also known as Business Owner Insurance, then your insurance company will pay you for the business income you would have made while it wasn’t active, it will also pay for the operating expenses like rent and utilities.
Something smart to do, and many companies do it, is to include protection to pay the employees up to 12 months, so that way they don’t have to feel the necessity to quit and get a new job.
Gives you credibility
Having insurance makes your business look credible because that shows that you know what you’re doing and you’re doing it legally, that your company meets all the requirements, which means that you’re a reliable business model.
On the other hand, it will also make your clients and customer feel safe because they trust that if anything goes work you have a way to compensate it.
Keep your employees safe
Even though you have to watch out for your business from different perspectives, you cannot do all the work, you need a team to help you build up your business and achieve your business growth goals, but have in mind that once you get employees, now you are responsible for their safety, that’s why one of the business insurance coverage, like workers compensation insurance, is going to be very helpful for you, because if an accident happens and one or more employees get a personal injury, you can keep calm and trust in your insurance, because this coverage will compensate them and pay for the medical costs of a bodily injury.
Future is uncertain and you cannot predict it
Unfortunately, being a small business owner doesn’t come with a crystal ball to predict what might happen in the future, in a perfect world work accidents, work injuries, lawsuit and natural disasters don’t happen, but in this world they do and nobody can guarantee that such things will never happen, that’s why the best thing to do is to have a business owners policy.
When you get a business insurance policy, you can’t get to achieve peace of mind and start focusing on other important stuff like managing your business and develop ideas that will make your business more successful in the years to come.
So, make sure you get the right coverage and proper insurance for your business, that way you can feel totally safe, there are plenty of reasons for you to protect your business, since you’ve been investing money, time, effort and knowledge to build up your business are totally worth it. If you have any questions, have another good reason or would like to give your opinion, leave a comment below.