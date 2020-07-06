What to Look for with Casino Bonuses

It’s always nice to get a little freebie, especially if that means a chance at placing a winning bet! If you’re an avid casino player, you’re bound to be familiar with the infinite amount of bonus offers ready for you to claim. Bonuses give you the chance to try out slot games completely for free! Be aware that some bonuses are superior to others, so don’t go claiming the first bonus you see. You still have to deposit to claim your bonus, which is why you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best first deposit bonus!
There Are Several Types Of Bonuses
Not all casino bonuses are the same. If you’re a new casino player, it may be worth finding out exactly what’s available on the market. The best welcome bonuses offer a package of cash bonuses and free spins to players, whilst other casinos will just offer one or the other. It’s up to you to weigh up which bonus you think offers a better deal. You can wager your bonus on all the best slot games, including those supplied by game developer giants like NetEnt and Play’N Go.
How Much Bonus Money Will You Be Receiving?
Casinos will usually match your bonus up to a certain limit. The more you deposit, the more bonus money you will receive, increasing your total casino funds. It’s not uncommon to find a bonus that will triple or even quadruple your deposit! It’s better to find a casino that will give you the freedom to play whatever games you wish, but some bonuses will come with a couple of game restrictions.
Are Free Spins Really Worth It?
Many casinos give away free spins that are restricted to certain video slots. Some players won’t like the fact that you can’t wager your spins on just any game. But, normally casinos tend to have a lower minimum deposit limit when offering free spins, which may entice some players who don’t like placing large deposits to claim this offer. At the end of the day, you’re still getting yourself a bonus along with a chance of winning!
Make Sure The Bonus Conditions Are Fair
You won’t believe your eyes with some of the astonishing bonuses you’re bound to find out there on the world wide web. But stop before you do anything too hasty because we’ve all heard the saying “If something seems too good to be true, it probably is’. While most bonuses are fair, that won’t stop a few shoddy casinos from disguising a superior bonus with pitiful conditions. You may as well not play the bonus if it’s severely restricted. The bottom line is that you really need to read the terms and conditions each and every time you claim a new bonus.
Wagering Requirements
Wagering requirements are the little catch that leach on to bonus requirements. You won’t be able to withdraw any of your winnings until you meet these requirements. This means that you have to wager your bonus up to a certain amount before you’re free to withdraw your cash. Wagering requirements can fall anywhere between 20x to 50x your bonus, so it’s better to look out for lower wagering requirements. To the players’ dismay, often the larger the bonus, the higher the wagering requirements.
Max Cashout
You need to remember that you’re playing with the casino’s money when wagering with your bonus. For this reason, some casinos will have a max cash-out limit, meaning that you may not be able to withdraw all your winnings. You’ll find a handful of terrible casinos that will try to trick you with low max cash outs, which is why it’s so important to always read the terms and conditions before you deposit. Rest assured, the majority will offer their players a fantastic deal.