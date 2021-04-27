What Is a No Credit Check Loan?

When struggling financially, it may be tempting to opt for financial advice without having looked into the different kinds of loans that are available to you. However, this could be doing you more damage than good. In this article, we will be providing you with insight into what a no credit check loan is and how it can benefit you.
What Is A Credit Check?
A credit check is when a company looks at the information featured within your credit report. A credit report is an official document used to report on your financial behaviour. This level of check can be conducted by a bank or a lender to determine whether you are in fact financially eligible for the loan that you have applied for at this unusual time.
Understanding The Difference Between A Soft And Hard Enquiry
When you are looking to further understand your credit score it is important to make sure you know which will impact your credit score greater than others. To help you understand the difference between a hard and soft enquiry, we have put together a description below:
Soft Enquiry
This type of search occurs when you check your own credit score or when a lender conducts a pre-approval process to make you an offer on a loan that you have applied for.
Hard Enquiry
This type of enquiry occurs when a lender conducts a review when you have applied for a loan. This type of enquiry will remain on your credit report for up to two years following the enquiry.
What Does A Lender Look For?
When you are looking to apply for no credit check loans it is important to make sure you know what the lenders are looking for. When you apply for a loan such as this they will not only look at your credit report but also the current state of your finances such as your monthly income.
This information will then determine whether or not you are eligible for the loan you are applying for. By taking the time to understand what the lender looks for, you are then able to ensure that your loan application gets approved the first time around.
What Are The Benefits Of A No Credit Check Loan?
Several benefits can come from a no credit loan such as an easy application process as well as a 24/7 application process online, there are several ways that this loan type can benefit you. In addition to the simple online application, the loan type can be applied for by all those with varying lines of credit. This is a huge benefit to many that may now be struggling financially as there are very minimal credit checks that could lead to you not being accepted for a traditional loan.
Regardless of whether you are looking to apply for a loan at this time or you are just exploring your options at this time, several benefits can come from applying for a no credit check loan.