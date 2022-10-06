What Are the Effects of Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol

A psychoactive compound in cannabis sativa plants is delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, most commonly known as delta-8 THC. Among the cannabinoids produced by the cannabis plant is delta-8 THC, which is a naturally occurring ingredient. However, it is not present in large quantities within the plant. Therefore, many delta-8 THC is usually made from hemp-derived cannabis (CBD).
What Is Delta 8?
Hemp and cannabis plants naturally produce delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabinoid found in small amounts. The popularity of this compound is growing, and you’ll find it everywhere, from the weed stores of boutiques to shelves in convenience stores.
How does it compare to D-9-THC?
What are the reasons behind the increase in Delta-8 sales? A primary psychoactive compound in marijuana, Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC), has the same chemical structure as THC. It’s what makes the user “high.”
Two Delta-8, as well as Delta-9, are both forms of THC. Delta-9 is commonly used when discussing marijuana because of its high concentration. The feeling is pleasant and fuzzy in both cases. A milder high is produced by Delta-8, however.
It is, therefore, often referred to as “diet weed.” Other famous THC adverse effects, such as anxiety, paranoia, and drowsiness, are less powerful.
Is Delta-8 Legal?
Another reason for the growing popularity is that Delta-8 is legal to use in all states, unlike highly regulated THC. It is because it is primarily derived from CBD derived from hemp, which is legal in the United States.
Delta-8, however, falls into a gray area of the law. Several amendments to the Farm Bill (the Agriculture and Nutrition Improvement Act of 2018), including the removal of hemp and hemp products from the prohibited substances list, have made the use of hemp legal. The reason is hemp’s relatively low THC concentrations (less than 0.3 percent). Hemp advocates and those selling it took advantage of this loophole to legalize the sale of Delta-8 products, typically without age limitations. It is why it’s the fastest-growing product in the hemp industry.
There is a lack of control or lab testing of the ingredients in Delta-8 items, and chemical engineers and other scientists have safety concerns. The products that are labeled Delta-8 could contain impurities with excessive levels of THC. In addition to New York and Colorado, around twelve other states are beginning to limit or prohibit Delta-8’s use.
Where Can You Get D8?
In addition to convenience stores and weed shops, Delta-8 products can also be purchased online. They are sold in gummies, candy, vaping pens, oils, tinctures, joints, edibles, or drinks.
It’s vital to know that there’s no quality assurance on these products, nor the list of ingredients. It’s also possible to mistake Delta-8 products with CBD, which isn’t a source of an increase in blood pressure.
Is It Safe?
There’s also a lack of research and evidence regarding the impact of Delta-8 on your overall health. Many have shared on social media that they’ve used Delta-8 alongside prescribed medications to treat addiction and depression. People who use Delta-8 claim that Delta-8 could be used to:
- Calm nausea
- Increase appetite
- Help with pain relief
- Increase your mental health
- Prevent vomiting during cancer treatments
Although there is a lack of research on its health benefits, experts believe the benefits are mainly based on word-of-mouth. The fact that you can buy it from the store does not mean you’re entirely safe.
Where Can I Get Delta 8 Products?
