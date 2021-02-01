It’s no secret that buildings use tons of energy. The average American household spends over $2,000 every year on utility bills. That’s a significant amount — and it negatively impacts the environment. Fortunately, you can take steps to reduce your consumption.
Here are eight tricks to boost energy efficiency at home.
1. Fix Leaky Pipes
Do you constantly hear dripping coming from your faucet? If so, you’re wasting energy. That excess water will run up your bill and can make your water heater work harder, too.
You should repair these issues sooner rather than later. There are many ways to fix leaky faucets, so you can easily look for an online tutorial to guide you through. You’ll then see a cheaper water bill next month.
2. Reverse Ceiling Fans
This tip isn’t one that people always know. You can reverse ceiling fan blades to make rooms warmer during winter. The opposite happens during summer. As a result, you can enjoy a more comfortable indoor environment without needing to blast your heater or AC.
The outcome will be lower electricity and gas bills and decreased energy consumption.
3. Switch to Better Technology
There’s a chance you could save money by switching to smart technology alternatives. It’s common for older gadgets not to be as efficient as new models. Therefore, you might want to upgrade. Alternatives like LED bulbs, programmable thermostats and smart sockets can be effective options to create a sustainable house.
4. Insulate the Garage Door
If you have a garage connected to your house, you shouldn’t forget to insulate it. There are many methods you can use to ensure air doesn’t leak inside or outside. The best option might be to purchase a DIY kit, but you can also invest in a new garage door. It all depends on your budget and situation.
5. Upgrade Old Appliances
It’s probably apparent that your older appliances are energy hogs. Machines like dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers contribute to high energy bills — especially when you use them frequently. That’s why you should consider replacing your current models.
The government-backed Energy Star certifies eco-friendly appliances you can explore.
6. Eliminate Standby Power
Have you ever heard of “vampire power?” This phenomenon happens when you turn off electronics that are plugged into outlets. You might not think they’re still using energy — but that’s not true.
Try investing in a few power strips. These gadgets let you plug in multiple devices at once, which allows for better organization anyway. Then, you can fully switch off your devices when you’re not using them.
7. Hang Clothes to Dry
Dryers can use massive amounts of energy, especially if you don’t maximize your loads. If you’re only drying a few articles at once, you’re using excess power. To cut down on that consumption, try hanging clothes so they air dry instead.
If you live in a warmer climate, you could hang up a line outside. You don’t have to air dry everything, but it’s smart to put up bulkier items like bedding, towels and jackets. This way, your dryer doesn’t have to work hard to remove all that moisture.
8. Replace Furnace Filters
It might surprise you to know that you should replace your furnace filters more often than you are now. The best rule of thumb is to switch them out every 90 days or so, depending on household use. This step will help your furnace work more efficiently so you can save energy.
Try These Tricks to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient
If you want to save money and help the environment, you should do more to save energy at home. Luckily, it’s easier than you think. Try these tricks to maximize your efficiency.