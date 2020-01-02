Vegas with Your Hubby: Best Hotels, Shows and Casino Games

Everyone loves Vegas, and deservedly so. This destination is regarded as the entertainment capital of the world, due to the various entertainment events visitors can explore. From the dance performances, electrifying magic shows to the great games in Casinos – there is everything you would ever seek for in a dream destination.
But before you visit Vegas, you must have an idea of the best hotels to stay in, exciting shows you should never miss, and the best casinos to visit. Given there is so much that you can easily get confused, below, I have highlighted some of the best hotels and Casinos to visit along the strip to make your stay in Vegas worthwhile.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
This casino exudes affluence and is situated on the strip. The hotel has some fantastic features that you must love, including floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies that provide magnificent views. The suite also contains flat-screen TVs, private pools, kitchenettes and butler service.
Though new, this casino has made great strides and is now ranked highly among the elite Sin City Casinos. This has been mostly due to modern amenities and its elegant setting. The casino is also packed with some of the latest slots, lots of blackjack and cocktail service.
The entertainment is high-end with many bars and restaurants to choose from. There’s a spa, a casino on-site, outdoor pools and a wedding chapel. Those who visit the hotel during the right season can also get an opportunity to enjoy a moment in the outdoor ice rink.
Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
The Caesar Palace and Casino is situated on the iconic roman-themed buildings along the strip. It is among the oldest and most prominent casinos in the whole of Las Vegas and one that has successfully embraced online gaming.
According to Mike Tan @ OnlineCasinoGems.com, “a breakthrough in online gambling has redefined gaming and contributed to the growth of Casinos and the industry as a whole. Members can now play casino games online by visiting the casino’s sophisticated websites.”
This hotel features elegant rooms adorned with stylish flat-screen TVs. Some rooms contain pool tables, whirlpool tubs and minibars. You’ll also get several dining options, which include a casual grill to enjoy a remarkable moment with your loved one.
The casino, on the other part, features classic games, such as poker, table games and slot machines. They also have online casino games (example, Slots of Vegas) that you can play through your mobile.
Other additional entertainment facilities you can enjoy include but are not limited to the gym, pool and a nightclub.
Catch the Jabbawockeez Perform at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
Indeed everyone loves the Jabbawockeez, or at least you do! You can catch this legendary hip-hop troupe perform at the MGM Grand. This dance group that first appeared on the ABDC talent show is famous for its exquisite choreography that employs the use of technology. Being one of the best shows in Las Vegas, I’m sure you’ll love it.
If you love the wonders technology can do, then catch this mesmerizing show for a dynamic mix of choreography and music. There are lots of features to behold during the presentation, including eye-catching special effects. The group has a way of owning their audience by getting really up close and involving everyone in their performance, thereby immersing you fully in the experience.
The dance crew has been very influential. The group never disappoints, and for three years running, their performance has been voted “Best All Ages Show” and “Best Family Show.” So be sure you will get an electrifying performance each time you see them perform.
Be Amazed by Hans Klok – World’s Fastest Magician at Excalibur
If you love magic, then you can catch up to 50 mind-boggling illusions at Excalibur Hotel performed by the fastest magician the world has ever seen. The hotel has dedicated an ultra-modern space for this international-renowned magician to perform.
Popular for his fast magic, Hans Klok works out quick tricks that no one can ever tell the secrets behind the magic. The show is also family-friendly so that you can bring along your family members. Besides the great immersive showroom, Hans Klok involves his audience in performances, making the show even more fascinating.
Zombie Burlesque Performing at Planet Hollywood Resort
Want to learn the history of Vegas while having fun? Then Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino is the place to be for the Zombie Burlesque. This night adult entertainment tells the story of Vegas during the 1950s through sexy Zombies.
The story describes the deal between the President of the United States and the Zombie hordes at the time. After the agreement, the living and the dead could coexist, which is what you see when you visit the Planet Hollywood Resort to watch this impressive performance. In addition, there is a live band to entertain the crowd with snappy tunes.
Now imagine how it feels being part of the set. VIP ticket holders get a chance to sit in the front rows where they can participate in some audience-specific activities. You will surely enjoy the show each time you visit the place because they switch things from time to time to ensure the experience remains unique throughout.
Make Your Stay One of a Kind
Don’t let your failure spoil your visit to Vegas. Preparing your vacation well by knowing the places to visit and hotels to stay in advance will help you to avoid being stranded. While this list does not have all the top hotels, it includes some of the best options you will have to make your vacation unequaled. Have a great time in Las Vegas, will you?