Types of Online Casino Bonuses

As far as casino attractions go, online casino bonuses are some of the major attractions of a casino platform. Players are always on the lookout for platforms with the most attractive bonuses and promotions. For players in the UK, there are numerous deals and offers that can be explored at casino websites. This article seeks to provide a comprehensive detail about the different casino bonuses that are available to players at the online casinos.
It’s important to mention that these offers vary from one casino to the other in terms of value but the bonus names are basically the same across board. If you are in a hurry to find some of the best bonuses available online, check out online casino bonuses for some great promotions.
Welcome Bonuses
All casino platforms offer a welcome bonus of some sort. They come in different names ranging from first deposit bonus, opening bonus, new player bonus, and sign up bonus. Most times, welcome bonuses are offered as 100% bonus on players’ first deposit at a casino website. For example, if a casino site offers 100% match bonus up to £300, it means that when a new player makes a first deposit of £300, they will receive an additional £300 bonus. Some casino sites offer welcome bonuses as low as 50% match bonus while some others offer as high as 200% match up bonus or more. Usually, there is a minimum deposit requirement to qualify for a welcome bonus, ranging from £10 to £50.
It’s important to note that there are wagering requirements associated with welcome bonuses. Therefore, before you accept any bonus, ensure you read the terms and conditions and understand the wagering requirements you are meant to fulfill to be able to withdrawal the winning made with your bonus offer. Sometimes, it may be as high as 45x play-through and you may also have maximum cash-out requirement. Additionally, you should check if you require a promo code or bonus code to get a welcome bonus when signing up at a casino site.
No Deposit Bonuses
Sometimes, casino websites also offer no deposit welcome bonuses to new players on their platform. Unlike the deposit bonus, the no deposit welcome bonus does not require that player make any deposit at the casino site. There are different online casino platforms that offer this type of bonus to players on their site. The no deposit bonus can be as high as £50, which means players get free money to play at the casino site. With possibilities of bonus abuse, casino platforms have significantly reduced offering no deposit bonuses.
For those casino sites still offering it, they tend to put stringent measures in place, such as high wagering requirements, to protect their interests. For instance, if they offer a £10 no deposit bonus, they may place a 25x play-through requirement, which will reduce the instances of bonus abuses. Some other no deposit bonuses have maximum win limits, such as £100. This means you can’t win beyond a specific amount. In addition, the casino site may impose a deposit requirement before making withdrawals of winnings. It’s critical that you read the terms and conditions attached with a no deposit bonus offer before you accept the offer.
Free Spins Bonuses
Free spins have become the game changer in the world of online casino. As a matter of fact, there is practically no casino website that doesn’t offer free spins on some games or others. The great part is that these exciting bonus offers are mostly on slots, which are the favorite games of many online casino players. It’s important to mention that there are different names given to free spins at different casino sites. It ranges from welcome spins, bonus spins, to wager-free free spins, cash spins, and extra spins. Whatever name it is called, it refers to the same old free spins that we all love so much.
Basically, free spins are offered on specific slot games at different casino sites. Some online casinos offer them as part of their welcome bonus offers. When you check the welcome bonus at some casino sites, you’ll find something like “100% match up bonus plus 30 free spins”. This means that in addition to the deposit bonus, new players also get to enjoy 30 free spins on specific slots games. In most cases, the free spins are offered on some of the most popular slot games at the casino sites. You’ll usually find welcome bonus free spins on Book of Dead, ‘Starburst’ or ‘Gonzo’s Quest’ across casino platforms. Casino sites also offer free spins to encourage players to try out new games on the site. This is often used when a new set of games are introduced to the casino’s game library.
Just like many other casino bonuses, free spins also come with their own wagering requirements at some casino sites. Of course, there are some casino sites that don’t place wagering requirements on their free spins. You should always check to see if the free spins you want to claim are actually free or if there are wagering requirements or other restrictions, such as maximum cash-out limit, placed on the offer. In addition, you should check the specific slot games that the free spins are valid on.
Reload or Monthly Bonuses
Many casino websites also offer reload/monthly bonuses to players on their sites. Sometimes, these are a form of loyalty rewards to players. These bonus offers are rarely advertised to the public. They are usually sent to customers through text or email. This means only loyal players at the casino site get to enjoy these offers. The value of these reload bonuses vary in size and it largely depends on how much a player plays at the casino in the course of the month. In other words, players that play a lot at the casino platform will generally receive more and regular bonuses, such as weekly or daily bonuses. Many VIP programs offered by online casinos also come with reload bonuses for members.
High Roller Bonuses
Players differ in terms of their deposits. Online casinos recognize this and they offer high roller bonuses to players with bigger deposits. Players that deposit larger amounts definitely would want more than the standard 100% match bonus of up to £100 and casino sites understand this. Although most casino platforms don’t publicize their high roller bonuses, but as soon as high roller makes a huge deposit, the VIP team will immediately contact such player and offer bigger bonuses as well as additional perks to them. Such players become VIP members with access to some additional benefits, such as tickets to sports events, free holidays, and gifts like free iPad, expensive watches, phones, and so on. All these are in a bit to keep them playing at the casino site.
Refer-a-Friend Bonuses
Although these bonuses are not very common these days but it’s worth mentioning them. There are casinos that offer refer-a-friend bonuses to players on their site. Players are given affiliate links, which they can send to their friends and when their friends sign up and make deposits at the casino site, they get bonuses credited to their casino accounts. As mentioned, these types of bonuses are not very common anymore, so you shouldn’t expect to see many of them being offered by casino sites.
Payment Method Bonuses
These are also not very common and many casino sites do not offer them. Payment method bonuses are usually offered when a casino site adds a new payment method and want to encourage players to use such. The bonus may come as an additional 10% deposit bonus when you use the new payment method. As stated, these bonuses are not common, so you should not expect to see them at many casinos.
Bonus Offers for UK Players
For players within the UK jurisdiction, it is important to understand that the operation of the UK Gambling Commission has a significant impact on the offer of casino bonuses. When you make a deposit and receive a bonus, you should be able to withdrawal your cash deposit at any time you choose. With this, you are protected from any chance of a casino stealing your cash. According to the regulations of the UKGC, terms and conditions associated with any bonus offers, including the wagering requirements, timeframe, restrictions, max stake size, eligible casino games, and deposit methods restrictions, must all be clearly stated by a casino site. Therefore, make sure you read through the casino portal before you make any deposit.
Conclusion
Online casino bonuses are used to attract customers. They are usually referred to as free money and really, they can be free money indeed. However, before you register at a casino site, make deposit, and accept any bonus offer, it is important that you read the terms and conditions associated with any offer. If you are not sure about the details of the T & C, contact the customer support team of the casino site to request for more details. If you are not sure about the details of any casino bonus offer, you should never take it up.