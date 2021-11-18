Top 10 Exciting Facts About NFT

I am Trisha Renolds, an Accounting and Finance graduate at the University of New South Wales specializing in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies. I believe that Cryptocurrency is the future, and so the digital economy. That being said, I want to educate people about the functionality and implementation of Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrency. For over five years, I have been a writer for the latest updates about Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies. Aside from working on my own digital business, I share my deep knowledge about Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies through our website The Top Coins.