Four Top Tips to Help You Make the Most of Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the most exciting retail events in the calendar. Giving you the chance to make some serious savings, it provides the perfect opportunity for replacing your expensive goods and tech and making a start on your Christmas shopping – all at a fraction of the price you'd normally pay.
But with so many people getting excited about it, it can be easy to let the pandemonium take hold and splurge your savings on a host of less-than-sensible buys, which is why we’ve written this article. Here to help you get ahead of the game and take advantage of this unique annual event, it will ensure that all of your purchases make sense and save you money in the long run.
Be prepared
When it comes to making the best possible buys, preparation is key, so try to get an idea of what’s going to be on sale in advance, as this makes it much easier to work out whether or not you’re getting a good deal. There are lots of ways to do this, from signing up to your favourite retailer’s newsletter through to liking their Facebook page and/or signing up for Twitter alerts.
With most companies keen to publicise their best deals, they’ll almost certainly share lots of interesting information through these mediums. This article from Trusted Reviews also has plenty of insights on Black Friday 2019 in the UK, from deals to avoid through to news and updates, making it a useful resource for those who want to organise their spending beforehand.
Find out whether retailers will price match products
The best deals aren’t necessarily from your favourite or local stores. That might make you think twice about whether you’re willing to buy from them or perhaps their delivery timescale is just too long for you. This means that your only options are to purchase at a higher price or not at all – unless you can find a retailer who will price match. John Lewis is among a handful of stores who do, although they tend not to extend this to online-only outlets like Amazon and eBay. Nonetheless, this can be a great way to get the goods you want at the price you desire without having to compete with less savvy shoppers.
Create a wish list
Once Black Friday comes around, it can be almost impossible to keep tabs on all of the items you want to buy. With so many products to keep track of, you inevitably either forget to add a potential purchase to your basket or miss out on buying it before it sells out. One of the best ways to avoid this is by setting up a wish list.
Sites like Amazon offer this handy feature, which makes it much easier to see when the price of an item drops. This allows you to instantly spot whether whatever you have your eye on is on offer, so you don’t have to waste your time trawling through a long list of products.
Start your shopping early
Last but not least, we would advise you to have a late night if at all possible. While most people need to be up early in the morning for work, if you can push your bedtime back a bit, you can be among the first to get your hands on Black Friday deals. This is because the majority of online offers go live at midnight – and immediately start selling out. If you can beat your fellow consumers to the counter, you can secure some really great prices that may no longer be available if you wait until morning.
How far will you go to get ahead of the game?