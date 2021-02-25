The Best Slot Titles to Play with Real Money

There are a multitude of free slots games out there and choosing the right ones can be a tricky procedure. All slot games come with different bonus rewards and features as well as varying payouts. Because of this, we have put together this article to help you figure out which slot games you should be playing on.
Rainbow Riches
Barcrest have developed this Irish-themed title and it is one of the best ones out there today. The theme is fantastic, and the animations are sure to give you a laugh while you play. Along with this, it contains 20 paylines with 5 reels and 3 rows. IF you are lucky enough to land 5 golden leprechauns on the reels you will see an amazing 500 coins jackpot.
Rainbow Riches is one of the top-rated slot games of all time and you should give it a go if you are looking to play with real money. This game has amazing offers for bonus features such as multipliers of up to 500x, pick-me bonuses and wilds which can add to your winning payline. The biggest win you can see in Rainbow Riches is with the golden coin so keep an eye out for this one when playing!
Starburst
Starburst is a fantastic space themed slot game that offers you some of the best rewards and bonus features of any of them out there! The gameplay of this title is amazingly simple, because of this, it is great for those players who are not looking to overcomplicate their style of gaming. With the 10 paylines on offer you can see some wins that are truly out of this world.
NetEnt are the proud developers of Starburst and this title is one of the most popular titles out there today, the gameplay speaks for itself as you travel the cosmos in search of a winning combination. Furthermore, the game comes with the ability to win from both sides of the reels which adds something a little different from the gameplay of other slots. Check out the Starburst title if you are looking to get involved a simple slot game that you can see some big wins on!
Book of Dead
The Egyptian themed slot game Book of Dead was famous in land-based casinos and is available online through Pink Casino. The payout options are modernized and the gameplay is traditional. Featuring as one of the top Vegas slot games Book of Dead is a hugely popular slot game, the fantastic reputation the game upholds means it is sure not to disappoint.
Additionally, Book of the Dead has bonus features that are outstanding, with the chance to win 10 free spins you are seeing a good chance of getting a win while you play. Furthermore, there is an emphasis on the graphics of this game, and you will see some stunning quality symbols and images through the content. Get playing on Book of Dead today if you are interested in a the wondrous Egyptian mythology combined with some great features of slot gaming.