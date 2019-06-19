How to Start a Career in the Education Sector

Education is a key part of any society. It helps people learn fundamentals as well as puts them ahead in their respective career fields. Education is also a medium to learn transferrable skills that can be applied in everyday life and the workplace. However, without people who have a passion for teaching others and sharing knowledge, this wouldn’t be possible.
If you are that person, perhaps you want to pursue a career within the education sector and make a difference to other peoples lives. Being unsure about the best place to start can put many off so with that being said, here is how you can go about kickstarting your career.
Know Your Strengths
To begin with, if you want to pursue a career within the education sector, you’ve got to know your strengths and weaknesses. This is because being in the education sector requires certain skills. For instance, you should have good communication skills as you’ll be interacting with people on a daily basis. You should also be able to actively listen to others. Depending on what niche area you go into, having knowledge of a core subject may also be mandatory.
Choose a Niche
Once you’re able to decide whether you’re suitable for the education sector, you can go on to choose a niche. This will determine exactly what part of the education sector you’ll be pursuing a career in seeing as there are a number of roles that you could take up. Below, you’ll find a few career options you could explore.
Teacher
Probably the most common job you could get as someone in the education sector is that of a teacher. However, this is still quite broad as you could teach at different levels and across various subject areas. If you want to become a teacher, decide what level you want to teach at and whether you want to teach kids, teens or adults.
Consultant
If you have a vast amount of knowledge and experience and would rather not be a teacher, explore the option of becoming an education consultant. In case you’ve never heard of this before, educational consultants help parents, students, and organizations with educational planning. This is more of a self-employed role, making it ideal if you desire a level of flexibility. However, be sure that you get the right insurance to cover you in case of lawsuits from unhappy clients. Reputable insurance providers such as Hiscox can provide insurance for educational consultants, so that you are appropriately covered for any professional advice you give.
Teaching Assistant
For those who may not have the highest educational qualifications or would rather assist than teach, an option is to become a teachers assistant. Just as it sounds, the role would consist of you assisting and supporting teachers in and outside of the classroom.
Young Offenders Institutions
For those with a passion for helping troubled youth, a young offenders is a great career option. You could work with them to help correct their behavior and get back on track.
Get the Right Qualifications
Now that you’ve seen just a few niche areas that you could delve into, you need to think about what education or qualifications you need to get started. Most roles within the education sector require education, aside from a few. Do research on your prospective job and see what the requirements for that niche are.
If you want to become a teacher, you’re going to need to get a degree to start with. It could be one in education or any core subject such as math, English, or science. You may also need an additional teaching qualification, which shows that you’re capable of teaching other people and are equipped with the right knowledge. Each career path is different, so know what yours requires so that you can get started.
Get Experience
Sometimes, you think you would be a great fit in a certain career path until you try it out. You should, therefore, try volunteering or getting work experience before investing your time and money in the education sector. Know that it’s something worth pursuing and that you truly enjoy working in your desired role.
This can be done by getting a volunteer job or looking for an internship. It is also useful after you’ve finished getting your qualifications as it could make you far more employable. Also, look for other people who are currently in roles that you’re considering as this could give you a practical insight into what the role entails and whether it’s something you see yourself doing for years to come.
Develop Your Skills
As mentioned above briefly, it’s crucial that you develop your skills if you want to do well in the education sector. The following four skills are a great place to start when it comes to making personal development in your career:
Creativity
One of the skills that you’re going to need to excel in the education sector is creativity. When you’re working with people and sharing knowledge, keeping them engaged is important. It’s vital that you explore different ways of sharing information as well as making learning interesting. Research other people’s teaching styles and develop one of your own in the process. Also, learn how to be more creative in your daily life as that will transcend into your career too.
Communication
This is likely an obvious one, but knowing how to communicate in the education sector is essential. You’re working with people every day and want to be able to do so as effectively as you can. Go over some of the fundamentals of communication, such as active listening and using open and positive body language. It is also a must that you know how to speak clearly and concisely to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary conflict.
Management
Another major skill you’re going to need is that of management. Knowing how to manage people, your schedule, and yourself is crucial to your survival. You can start by learning to manage your workloads by using the time you have effectively and learning to prioritize. The better your management skills, the less stressed you’re likely to feel at an average day of work.
Problem Solving
The last of many skills you should develop is problem-solving. When you’re dealing with people, it is likely that you’re going to have some sort of conflict no matter how big or small. You have to know how to look for solutions that help everyone, and it’s a skill that takes time and practice to develop.
Network
Building a network is something you should do, no matter what career path you choose to follow. This is because the people you know can help you reach your goals much faster than you would on your own. Begin networking with other educators and ask them for advice as well as information that could help.
If you’re wondering where you can meet them, the internet is a great place to start. LinkedIn, as well as Facebook groups can lead you to them, so don’t be afraid of reaching out and connecting. You can also check to see if there are any upcoming conferences or recruitment fairs in your area. The reality is that you’re more likely to hear about opportunities through your network, so build a strong one.
Working within the education sector is one of the most rewarding things that you can do. You have an opportunity to give back to the world around you and set people on the path to great careers. Whether you decide to become a teacher, consultant, or principal, they are all valid careers that make positive impacts.