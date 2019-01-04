5 Sports To Help You Stay Fit On A Shoestring Budget

As the New Year begins, many of us start to draw up a brand new resolution, which typically involves diets or exercising on a more regular basis. This is usually because of the immense amount of food we have consumed over the Christmas period! However, with the festive season having a negative impact on our bank accounts in addition to the troublesome readings found on our scales, it is worth looking for sports that don’t cost a lot of money.
Fortunately, we have compiled a list of 5 sports than you can do to keep fit on a shoestring budget, so you have no excuses not to stick to your New Year’s resolutions!
#1 Surfing
We start our list with a sport that you may not have originally thought of, surfing! This adrenaline filled sport only requires some necessary pieces of equipment; a surf board and wetsuit. Of course you can add other accessories if you wish as you improve. The only other thing you will have to invest in is lessons if you are a beginner, so you can get the most out of your surfing experience. Do you want to hear the best part? The waves are free to ride!
Not only is this sport incredibly cheap, but it is also very beneficial to your health. From the paddling alone you can improve your cardiovascular fitness as well as strengthen your back and shoulder muscles. Once you are standing on the board, your core and legs have to work hard to get your balance as well as remain upright, which in turn strengthens them too!
#2 Dancing
Whether you have rhythm or not, dancing is a fun and cheap way of staying fit. No matter your age, you can either join a local dance group of your preferred genre and style, or even just dance to your favourite songs at home. With there being ample dance fitness videos out there, you can stay in the comfort of your home and just enjoy yourself as you burn some calories away.
Equally, if you want a more social activity, you can join a club and make some friends. This sport is great for improving balance as well as co-ordination, so you can boogie and stay fit simultaneously!
#3 Cycling
Cycling can be incorporated into your daily routine seamlessly, making it a very easy way to get fit and active. Whether you choose to cycle to work or school instead of taking the car or you decide to go for bike rides with your family and friends for fun, it is a cost-effective exercise that should be promoted more.
If you don’t have a bike, you can buy a second hand one from either Facebook, or websites such as Ebay, but just check that the tyres are pumped up and that the brakes work for your safety!
#4 Swimming
This extremely popular sport amongst all ages is for any ability. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or you are a very capable swimmer, leisure centres offer lessons and times that you can swim independently on a regular basis, which doesn’t cost much at all! Swimming also doesn’t require a lot of equipment and it is a great workout for your body.
This sport actually focuses on the entire body, as it tones and works your muscles. If you don’t wish to swim lengths, there are a number of fun water-based activities, including aqua aerobics that are a fun way to socialise and lose weight.
#5 Badminton
If you are eager to pick up a racquet, Badminton is a very accessible sport that you can do just that. Fortunately, for those that are just starting out, the shuttlecock doesn’t travel particularly quickly, so you don’t need to be too agile or fit to start with.
Throughout the game, both your upper and lower body will work, whilst improving your balance, stamina, power, reflexes and co-ordination. Many leisure
centres offer this enjoyable sport, so contact your local club to see what they can provide.
There you have it, 5 sports that you can take part in with a shoestring budget, so you can burn off that turkey and those mince pies in no time!