The Best Solution for Cross-Border Payments and Currency Collections

If you’re running a business that needs to make or receive payments internationally, then you’ve likely explored cross-border payment solutions before. The freedom of transacting globally can open up opportunities for your business that wouldn’t be possible if you were limited to local payments. It can quickly get complicated if you’re constantly dealing with different providers and bank accounts.
Currency Solved from Sable International is a business forex solution that puts you in control of your money. You can make cross-border payments, collect money from global clients, and convert between multiple currencies – all on one platform.
Better than banks
Banks are often the first port of call for businesses looking for payment solutions. Unfortunately, costly transfer, conversion, sending and receiving fees can quickly drive up the price of payments. There’s also the exchange rate to worry about. Banks can add significant mark-ups to their exchange rates, and you’re left in the dark as to exactly how much you’re paying.
With Currency Solved, there are zero fees and no hidden costs. When you convert between currencies, you’ll be able to see, in real time, the exchange rate you’ll receive compared to the mid-market rate. You can decide if it’s favourable to convert or hold the original currency in your account until you’re ready.
Collect, convert, pay
The Currency Solved platform allows you to receive payments from around the world, convert between 38 currencies and pay anyone globally.
Collections
You can easily collect currency from clients no matter where in the world they are. You even get access to virtual account numbers for USD and Euros, so buyers in USA and the Eurozone can pay in their own currency into local accounts.
Conversions
Currency Solved gives you the power to convert between 38 currencies at live exchange rates, without conversion fees. There’s a small mark-up on the exchange rate, but it’s always transparent – you see exactly what you’re getting, and how it compares to the mid-market rate. You can also hold multiple currencies in their own virtual wallets to use when you need them.
Payments
The Currency Solved platform allows you to fund your account with your local currency, convert it and pay anyone worldwide. You can load and manage beneficiaries to keep track of your suppliers. Instant payment options and fast payouts means that you never have to worry about long payment delays.
Who is Currency Solved for?
Currency Solved is best suited to businesses with global forex requirements. If you run a business that needs to pay people overseas, receive payments from international clients, or convert money regularly between multiple currencies, then it’s definitely worth signing up – opening an account is completely free.
How do I open an account?
To open a free Currency Solved account, simply visit Sable International’s website and fill in the application form. A forex broker will get in touch to set you up. All you’ll need on hand is a photo of your current passport and a proof of address less than three months old.