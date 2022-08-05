Six Ways To Best Measure Your Company’s Performance

As a business owner, keeping track of your company’s performance is vital to making informed decisions that will help improve business. There are many ways to measure performance, and the most effective methods will vary from company to firm. However, some key performance measures are universally effective and essential for all businesses.
Set Goals
Having goals gives your business a target to strive for and something to measure progress against. Entrepreneur Mark Stiffler has found that using the SMART method is a great tool when setting goals.
This method ensures that the goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART). Doing so will help you create attainable goals and give you a straightforward way to measure whether or not they have been met.
Once you have established goals, your business can begin working towards them. You can see if your business is moving in the right direction as you track progress.
Benchmark Against Competitors
Guage how your company is performing in comparison to your direct competitors. This will indicate how well you are doing in relation to others in your industry and help you identify areas where you might need to improve. There are a few benchmark methods, but some standards include customer surveys, financial analysis, and employee satisfaction surveys.
Measure Performance using Technology
Many software programs and applications can help you track various aspects of your business. Utilizing these tools can give you a clear picture of your company’s performance and help you identify any areas that need improvement.
Mark Stiffler recommends using programs like Google Analytics, Salesforce, and HubSpot to help track progress and measure performance.
Analyze Trends in Data
Data is collected in almost every aspect of business and can help you make informed decisions about improving performance. Look for trends in your data and use this information to change your business practices.
Some trends you might look for include increasing or decreasing sales, customer satisfaction, or employee productivity. According to Forbes, data-driven decision-making can help you improve business performance by up to 30%.
Utilize External Advisors
Sometimes it can be helpful to get an outside perspective on how your business is doing. Utilizing external advisors or professionals can give you fresh insights and help you identify areas of improvement you might not have considered before.
One expert you may want to invest in is a business coach. A business coach can help you develop strategies to improve performance and achieve your goals.
Mark Stiffler also recommends considering the option of hiring a consultant to analyze your company. This can be helpful if you are looking for a more in-depth look at your business’s performance.
Keep Detailed Records
Documenting everything related to your company’s performance will give you a reference point to look back on later. This can be helpful when trying to identify patterns or trends over time. It can also be useful for tracking the progress you’ve made in specific areas.
There are many ways to keep a record of your company’s performance. Some business owners prefer to keep a physical notebook, while others might use a software program or app. You can also hire an outside company to track and document your company’s progress for you.
Whether you choose, keeping a detailed record will give you a straightforward way to measure your company’s performance over time.
Final Thoughts
Making informed decisions based on data is essential for all businesses, regardless of size or industry. By utilizing some of the methods described above, you can start measuring your company’s performance and making changes that will help improve business.
What other ways do you measure your company’s performance? Share your thoughts in the comments below.