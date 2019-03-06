Saving as a Therapy – 7 Tips to Save Money and Get a Budget Boost

Financial hardship is something every person is trying to avoid like the plague. If you’re going through it, you’re often thinking about the worst-case scenario, and the thoughts won’t leave you alone. Because of that, financial problems are detrimental to your mental health, as they can lead to a lot of stress and anxiety.
So, are you worried that your savings are barely gathering up, and financial problems will bring your downfall? Here are 7 tips on how to save some cash and get a budget boost.
1. Get Rid of Your Expensive Habits
In today’s world, it’s not uncommon to come across someone who smokes. If you’re one of the people who can’t go two hours without lighting a cigarette, you might be aware of the influence smoking has on you. Besides being very unhealthy, it’s also taking its toll on your wallet, “absorbing” money that could’ve been used for something else.
If you want to feel your piggy bank getting some considerable weight, it’s time to cut off cigarettes, and maybe not have a new six-pack in your fridge on a daily basis. Moreover, your health won’t suffer anymore, so it’s a double win. Besides your health, your happiness will get a boost as well.
In case you’re not convinced yet, you should know that the average smoker spends more than $2,000 on cigarettes annually.
2. Be Careful with How Much You Waste
How often did you leave the lights on and forgot about them, or left the tap water flow even though you weren’t using it in that exact moment? Although it sounds like it would be too exaggerated to turn off the lights or the tap for a few seconds, your budget will thank you. Everything you consume goes to your wallet, and you’ll see that if you stop wasting, you will be able to save more.
That being said, stop throwing away your toothpaste tube before it’s entirely empty, or throwing away the little food you left on your plate. All you’re doing is throwing money out the window. It doesn’t mean you have to embrace a full-on cheapskate lifestyle, though – but you need to be more careful with how much you waste.
3. Bring Your Own Drink
Think about it: how many times did you stop by to grab a Starbucks coffee, a bottle of water or juice? Even though nobody’s saying you aren’t allowed to spoil yourself every now and then, you need to be aware of it if you’re doing it all the time.
Drinks that you grab in a rush tend to be overpriced too, so why settle for this on a daily basis when you can make your own coffee at home? As long as you have what you need at home, it will be much cheaper to do it yourself. Not only that, but you can also prepare it just how you like it. What better way to start the day on a good note than with a properly made coffee?
4. Take Your Shopping Online
You’ve probably been tempted at least once to enter a store after seeing something that piqued your interest. However, many times you find things at monstrous prices, so you end up disappointed. Still, in today’s world, you have the advantage of the Internet, where shopping escalates.
Not only that you have multiple websites featuring everything that you need, but you also have the chance to use discount codes. As such, you can get 10%, 20% or other discounts, depending on the website and the offer. This will let you purchase the things you want for lower prices, thus helping you save a bunch of money.
5. Stick to Your List
Prepare a shopping list and make sure you stick to it. When you’re going to the market unprepared, it’s not hard to buy additional items that you might not need.
Therefore, if you make a list and you actually follow it when you go shopping, you will only spend money on goodies you need. So, if you want to save some money, this should be one of your top tips.
6. Create Your Own Home Theatre
Going out to watch a movie with your friends on a Friday evening seems just perfect, and a great way to end the week. At the same time, regularly doing it can burn a hole in your wallet. Not only that you have to pay the entrance fee, but you’re most likely going to be tempted by the amount of popcorn and soda your friends are already buying. After all, a movie can’t be enjoyed the same without the popcorn.
Still, you don’t have to go out if you want to enjoy a movie night. You can simply turn a room into a home theatre – your own mini cinema. You can purchase the popcorn and soda yourself, turn off the lights, cover the windows with some curtains, and voila! Your little cinema is ready to offer your friends a warm welcome.
This will cut some costs as you don’t have to pay any entrance fee or spend money on the overpriced cinema products.
7. Treat Yourself
This one is a little tricky, but it will encourage you to keep going. If you successfully refrain from spending more money than necessary, you should give yourself a reward.
Go out and buy yourself that t-shirt that was winking to you from inside the store, or some makeup that you were looking forward to. Still, you need to have some self-restraint and not go on a spending spree to reward yourself. However, this tip will help you feel less restricted. As a result, you will be more motivated to keep saving.
Final Thoughts
Saving money seems like a hard task, but if you follow the tips in this article, it is possible. You should mind your wasting, get rid of bad habits, stick to a shopping list, and also consider shopping online.
Hopefully, you will start using these simple tricks and get a budget boost.