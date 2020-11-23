5 Reasons to Purchase Electric Bikes before Heading to the Mountains

When preparing to head up into the mountains, cyclists may weigh the pros and cons of standard mountain bikes and electric battery-powered bikes. The major advantage of electric bikes for sale comes in the form of the electric motors that support pedal assistance and full-power riding.
An electric bike for women or men can make make an intense climb a breeze. Here are five reasons why ebikes are the best choice for mountainous rides.
Breeze Through the Foothills
Riding up and down hills is easy on an electric bike. Choose a bike design depending on how far up into the mountains you plan to go and the terrain you want to take. A hybrid bike is suitable for fire roads and paved or unpaved trails. For increased traction off-road on loose soil and rocks, ride an electric fat tire beach cruiser.
Ascend With Pedal Assist
Ascending is the hardest part of riding a bike in the mountains. Grades can swiftly become steep as you start to gain elevation, and this is where pedal assist shines. By making pedalling uphill easier, an ebike can prolong and improve the quality of your ride. While it may be necessary to bring an extra, fully-charged battery for a long ride, it is less likely that you will need to use this feature on the trip back down.
Take a Break With Full Throttle
An ebike with the ability to run on full-electric power controlled through the use of a throttle gives riders the opportunity to take a break while continuing to cover distance. Keep pedalling or stop for a while while traveling at any speed up to the top powered speed of a bike. In general, pedal assist mode enables riders to travel faster for longer than full-electric operation.
Extend Range With an Extra Battery
An Ebike rider should bear in mind that freezing temperatures and intense climbs can both significantly diminish the range of an electric bike battery. Depending on the wattage, bike batteries cam weigh anywhere from 4.5 up to 7.7 pounds each, with more powerful and longer-lasting batteries weighing in at the upper end of this range. Backup batteries make it possible to ride higher and further and ride down with the help of gravity.
Experience a Smooth Ride
Many of the difficulties that are commonly associated with mountain biking are due to the physical toll that uphill rides and elevation changes can take on a rider’s body. By making pedalling up ascents easier and offering the option to take a break and ride exclusively on electric power, an ebike can make recreational riding in mountainous areas easier and more fun.
Bike riders can appreciate the option to feel the burn of uphill riding or the ease of pedal assistance or riding completely powered by an electric bike battery and motor. If you are planning to ride in an area with significant climbs in elevation, an ebike can help you ride longer and take in more scenery with less strain and pain during and after each excursion.