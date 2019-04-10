Top 5 Reasons Small Businesses Must Have a Website

Let’s start with simple facts. 81% of the consumers search online for services and products before purchasing. 46% of business owners don’t have a website because they think they don’t need it.
Small business owners have to micromanage their businesses. They don’t have many resources at hand and have to manage all the departments themselves. Even if you’re a small business owner and think that you’re self-sufficient with enough business pouring in, think again. You may be losing valuable business simply because customers don’t know about you.
Another aspect of not having a website is the hassle of getting one. Business owners are so rushed off their feet that they may not have the time to visualize a website. However, leave this to professionals who can understand your business and give you just the webpages you need to grow your business even more. Andy Woods from Rouge Media explains that in this digital world, people expect companies to have an online presence, and suggests using a professional web design agency to make sure your website is the best it can be.
The best thing is that getting a website is more cost-effective than you think.
Here are a few reasons you must absolutely get a website.
Get more business
More visibility means more business. Every business owner wants to grow his business and what’s better than to grow your customers for this.
As a customer, you yourself would first do your research online and only then purchase. See from the customers’ point of view. A website is a window into your business which is open all hours. It’s like having your own PR agent in a way.
The biggest advantage is that you have an edge over your competitors. A website adds a personal touch and customers feel more connected to you as compared to others who are purely word of mouth.
Gain instant credibility
New age customers shop new age too. A whopping 56% of consumers admitted that they would rather go to a business for which they can find a website.
The first impression is the last impression. This holds true even for businesses. Your website represents your business and lets customers know what to expect. An easy and friendly website attracts more customers. You gain your potential customers’ trust even before they visit you.
Be different from the crowd. All successful businesses will tell you this.
Cost-effective
If you think that getting a website is expensive, it couldn’t be further away from the truth. Initially, you may incur a seemingly large sum of money to get your website designed. But you only get a website constructed once. It’s like your house. You only invest in it once but it serves you for a lifetime. The maintenance costs for a website aren’t too much either. The revenue and goodwill you generate far outweigh the costs you incur. Not too long either.
If you don’t believe us, do your research into the kind of website you’ll need. If you think it is time-consuming, then yes it is. But good things take time. The subsequent growth in your business will make up for all times you canceled other commitments to work on your website.
The easiest option is to let a professional construct your website. Then the baton is passed on to them to do the research and come up with ideas.
Efficient
As we’ve mentioned, a website is a window into your business. Add all the necessary information about your business. This way you don’t have to answer calls answering customers’ queries. Put in an FAQ section on the website to answer most of these.
Imagine the time you’ll save when you don’t have to answer calls all day long. This leaves you more time to focus on your business too. Choose to make your business more efficient. Get a website.
Increase brand value
If you’ve been wondering about establishing a brand, getting a website is the best option. You can give your brand a personality and build a brand by giving it a story and a mission. Connect with your customers and even other businesses.
Every prosperous business has an online presence. You may argue that your social media accounts are enough to bring you good business. But consider the fact that social media accounts have a limited scope for expressing yourself. These channels are mostly for engagement and require a lot of commitment. A website is the face of your business. You can express yourself in your style with a one-time commitment.