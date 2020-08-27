How to Protect Yourself against Disasters as a Small Business

Before a disaster strikes, you need to be sure that your business has systems and protocols to protect your premises, your staff, customer, data, equipment and every other element of your operations. If your business is unlucky enough to fall victim to a disaster, you will want to be sure that you will be able to continue moving forward post-disaster. While there may be some collateral damage that you have to deal with, if ultimately, you can keep your doors open going forward, you can rebuild your business over time.
Having a disaster management plan in place is something that many business owners put on the long finger for too long. To protect your business against disasters, you need to plan in advance. If you wait until the disaster occurs, it will be too late to put a plan in place and you could end up losing your business as a result. Be proactive and protect your business from a potential disaster in the future so that you, your employees and your customers can come out the other side unscathed.
Let’s take a look at just a few ways that small business owners can protect their business against a disaster.
Have The Right Insurance
Business interruption insurance is one of the most important types of insurance that business owners can buy to protect their business. If your business experiences disruption due to a disaster that impacts negatively on your cash flow or profitability, business interruption insurance will protect your business by paying the net profit, as well as any ongoing fixed expenses you might have each month. This allows your business to remain in the same position as it was before the interruption to the business occurred. With the right insurance, you can rest easy knowing that even if the worst were to happen, that your business is covered.
Perform A Risk Assessment
To understand how your business might be affected by a disaster, you will need to carry out a thorough risk assessment of your company. If your business is located in an area that experiences extreme weather, be sure to check all of your buildings for weak areas. Businesses that use flammable or corrosive materials will need to have a plan in place to deal with a potential fire or explosion. Nowadays, virtually every business will need to carry out a cyber risk assessment also to ensure your important business files and documents are protected from cybercriminals.
Put Safety Protocols In Place
The safety of your employees, your customers and anyone else who visits your business premises should be a top priority. Carefully draft an emergency evacuation plan for your property, including contingency plans to cover a range of different scenarios. Once you have the plan in place, you will need to train your employees on how to execute the evacuation plan in an emergency situation. Conducting regular drills will allow your staff to become familiar with the protocols so they know how to react should disaster strike.
Take Steps To Keep Your Business Protected Against Disaster
As a small business owner, you will want to do everything you can to protect your business against disaster. The last thing you want is for a disaster to occur and you are not prepared to handle it. Taking action now will help to ensure your business is always protected against the unexpected. Knowing that your business is secure will allow you to plan for the future of your business with confidence, safe in the knowledge that if disaster strikes, you will be able to weather the storm and come out on top.