Pets in Divorce. When to Consider a Pet-Nuptial

Ash is a consultant in the Family Team at Gardner Leader. After practicing law in the City and the Thames Valley for over 14 years, she founded her own law firm to create a dynamic organisation using the latest technology to add value for clients. Ash has vast experience in Family Law proceedings across many different areas including Children Act Proceedings, Divorce, Separation, Financial matters following Divorce and Mediation. Inheritance Protection Experience Ash also advises on all areas of inheritance protecting proceedings including drafting Wills, Estate Administration and Probate matters, Lasting Powers of Attorney and Deputyships.