Oracle DBA Consulting– Who Tunes The Performance Of Oracle Servers?

Performance tuning refers to the process database administrators carry out to optimize the speed at which an Oracle database executes queries. In doing so, this IT professional’s first need to determine the obstacles that are reducing the performance speed of the database. For this, the database administrators need to consider several factors before they can proceed to troubleshoot the operation lags of the database.
These include avoiding unnecessary coding loops, looking into index management, and query optimization. Only then can they make necessary changes in the database architecture to eliminate these obstacles completely. Taking this step helps to significantly reduce the response time the Oracle database takes in executing SQL queries.
Why should database administrators tune an Oracle database?
One of the most important responsibilities of database administrators is to ensure their companies’ Oracle database functions properly all the time. They need to periodic monitor the speed at which database processes SQL queries and increase it to an optimal level. Only then can the database meet these companies’ specific needs when it comes to conducting their commercial activities. It also helps businesses to save money by minimizing IT hardware usage. Moreover, key network operators like managers and employees find their batch jobs finish on time without any issues. This is the reason why database administrators should carry out performance tuning tasks regularly.
Areas where database administrators should focus their attention
Database administrators should focus on the following 3 areas when conducting performance tuning activities on an Oracle database:
Database design
Database administrators should carefully assess the architectural design of the Oracle database. This is because the poor performance of the database may result from faulty design. In this situation, the database administrators carry out selective denormalization tasks to revert back to the 3rd normal form. Taking this step can help eliminate any unnecessary data anomalies. Moreover, they should look into data partitioning issues.
Application and coding issues
In many cases, database administrators may notice that performance problem relating to an Oracle database result from incorrect SQL coding. These errors generally occur during the processing of batch jobs at peak hours. Fortunately, database administrators can improve the speed of an Oracle database by rectifying these errors as soon as possible. Moreover, they should also ensure the scheduling of these batch tasks is done properly.
Assess the memory buffers
Database administrators should also assess whether or not the Oracle database has adequate memory buffers. For this, they need to assess the wait events, scrutinize hit ratios of memory buffers, and looking into paging issues. The objective of these IT professionals is to minimize or even avoid frequent reloads.
5 Key performance tuning tips Oracle database administrators need to follow
Expert excelling in the area of Oracle DBA consulting services state that database administrators should keep in mind the following 5performance tuning tips:
Determine which SQL queries does the database process frequently
Database administrators need to remember that performance tuning an Oracle database is a never-ending task. They need to constantly monitor and improve the coding process to ensure the optimal performance of the database at all times. They should also consider what types of SQL queries does the database process frequently and require the most input-output activity. They should then try to optimize the execution of these queries in order to boost the database’s performance.
Avoid certain indexing tables in the database
These IT professionals should never attempt index tables in the Oracle database, which undergo frequent insertion and update operations. This is because these tables receive large amounts of data input from batch jobs at any point in time. Indexing them may significantly reduce the speed at which the database executes this information to give the desired result. This is a situation in which the database administrators may want to avoid at all costs.
Minimize the scanning of data
Many operators may enter SQL queries, which require the Oracle database to carry out scans of an entire database table. These search operations can significantly reduce the speed with which the database processes the data. This is because these executions put unnecessary load on the input-output subsystem. In these cases, database administrators may insert index to tables where data search is below 5%.
Administrators should instruct the operators to use the distinct data type
In many cases, operators using the Oracle database often mix up data types when entering certain SQL queries. They often type in numeric data, which are not easily converted into characters. These comparisons can significantly reduce the speed with which the database performs the operations and affect its performance. This why database administrators need to instruct operators to use specific data types in their SQL queries.Taking this step can improve the performance of the Oracle database.
Insert a new field where calculation needs to be done on certain clauses
Database administrations should also tell operators to insert a new fieldin certain cases. Many of them may enter queries where the Oracle database needs to perform a calculation using the JOIN clause. In these situations, the new field contains the value which arises from the calculation which database will select.To achieve this objective, the database administrators may have to modify certain codes to change the datasets.
Making proper use of certain tables
These are times when the Oracle database needs to execute complex summarization queries into a simple format. This data execution involves breaking down numerous work-intensive sub queries in order to get the desired result. It is generally a time-consuming process. The why database administrators should opt to insert global temporary tables in these queries to simplify operations. Taking this step can help to boost the performance of the Oracle database.
Performance tuning is a task which database administrators need to conduct regularly to improve the speed at which the Oracle database operates. In doing so, these IT professionals may have to focus on coding issues, architectural designs, and whether there is enough memory buffer. The solutions they may have to implement could include inserting new fields, tables, or minimizing the data scanning. The database administrators may even give instructions to operators on using the proper data type to boost performance.