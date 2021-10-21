Australia has always been a very active country in the world of gambling, both because of the Anglo-Saxon influence and also because of the country’s interest in games such as online pokies.
Right now, we are facing a sea of possibilities, which is also facing a few innovations that are about to arrive. Today we will talk about the importance of Australia pokies online and what makes them the most played games in the iGaming industry.
Besides, we have for you the top five online pokies Australia available in 2021. And let us tell you that these are indeed the most spectacular games you will find, packed with unbeatable features and life-changing jackpots. Let’s get to it!
Main Pokies Trends in Australia
Several trends are growing in the pokies industry as well as in online casinos in general. These are the most prominent ones:
- Mobile Classic Pokies: The main thing when talking about fads in the iGaming industry is how games have evolved towards small screens. Currently, thousands of pokies are available on smartphones and tablets.
- Video Pokies: Already almost akin to actual video games, video pokies are the center of attention for various adventures, graphics, features, and gameplay.
- Multi-Million Jackpots: Of course, jackpots remain being a trend to win millions in Australia with a single spin. Games like Mega Moolah or the MEGAWAYS assortment will always be among the strongest pokies on our continent.
Top 5 Best Online Pokies in Australia
What are the most popular pokies in Australia? Which ones pay out well, and which ones do you have to feed forever to arrive at the free spins? Already with the choice of the proper pokie, you decide about success or failure. We now present you the currently most essential pokies with real money, which you should not do without:
Book of Dead
When it comes to online pokies, Book of Dead is a must! Although this machine does not crack the magic 96% mark in RTP but settles at about 95%, this is one of the most popular slot games of our time. Thanks to the high volatility and the easy possibility to collect a full screen in the free spins, it enjoys maximum popularity worldwide.
Starburst
NetEnts Starburst was one of the first online slots to introduce a so-called re-spin feature: When you hit a wild symbol with your spin, it expands across the entire reel and stops at the positrons. The other reels will now spin again without you paying a bet again (re-spin). Especially fans of puristic slot offers are at home here. This is also underlined by the 96.09% RTP in combination with the low volatility!
Bonanza
Bonanza was Big Time Gaming’s first Megaways success. Megaways slots introduced new online casino slots where the number of lines changes with each spin. This is achieved by using symbols of different sizes. When wins are hit, the symbols disappear and make way for new ones. Bonanza was the first of this series. Meanwhile, BTG’s Megaways are among the most crucial new machines of our time. Less what for your bonus hunt, more for the quick credit boost!
Hotline
With Hotline, NetEnt also bet on something completely new when they threw the new slot on the market in 2018. Here, the individual wild reels expand to XXL symbols, and players determine for themselves at the beginning how many “Hotlines” they play with. This selection option was something completely new in 2018 and thus ensured the success of the 97.04 RTP slot. In the meantime, the classic was given a successor (Hotline 2).
Sizzling Hot
Sizzling Hot is one of the oldest slot classics. It already saw the light of day in 2007. We are talking about a 5-reel slot but a classic purist slot that relies on fruit symbols and straightforward gameplay. In the meantime, there are quite a few successors. The GreenTube game with 95.66% RTP has a decent fan base despite its age. However, it must be honestly said that this simple gameplay is not everyone’s cup of tea.
How to Choose the Best Pokie to Play for Real Money?
Luckily, in Australia, we have several possibilities to play pokies online. Not only are we talking here that you have to do it also in the best online casinos with your hard-earned money, but on top of that, you can do it now from your mobile and for free!
Many of the games we have mentioned in this article are available for free at the best casino sites. We, therefore, recommend that you try them out for free first to practice, and once you have found your favorite one, jump into the real money adventure!