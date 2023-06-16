Online Casino Bonuses: Popular Casino Bonus Types

When playing casino games at the best online casinos Ireland, you’ll often be treated to numerous bonuses that can help boost your balance. These bonuses are a great way to help attract new players to the site while also keeping current members. Let’s have a closer look at what type of bonuses you can expect to find when playing online.
Please keep in mind that every bonus comes with terms and conditions, as we’ll look at later on in this review.
Match Bonuses
When making your first deposit with a new online casino site, you’ll often be awarded what’s called a match bonus, and these are some of the most popular types of bonuses you’ll find at online casino sites. Match bonuses will often double your deposit up to a certain amount, increasing your balance so that you can play with more money. Most Welcome Bonuses will look something like this: 100% match bonus up to €1000.
In this case, if you make a deposit of say, €500, you’ll be awarded an extra €500 to play with.
Free Spins
The next most popular bonus type you’ll find at just about any online casino you visit is Free Spins, and these can also be awarded to players in the Welcome Bonus package. Apart from the Welcome Bonus though, Free Spins are also randomly awarded to players from time to time, such as when a new slot game is launched, or as a way for the casino to show their gratitude to some of their most loyal members.
Free Spins allow you to spin the reels of selected slots at no extra cost, and any money you make from these games is 100% yours to keep! When activating a Free Spin at an online casino site, keep in mind that these bonuses will only be available on selected games, and that the Free Spins will have specific values which cannot be increased or decreased.
Cashbacks
Another popular type of casino bonus is cashback promotions, and these give players a percentage of their losses back after a period of time. A popular example of a cashback bonus would be a Weekly 20% cashback promotion, and here, the casino would offer their players 20% of any net losses at the end of the week, so if a player loses €200, for example, they would receive €20 in their account.
No Deposit Bonuses
No deposit bonuses are some of the most highly-coveted promotions at online casino sites, however, these promotions aren’t as widely available as Free Spins and match bonuses. No Deposit Bonuses will often offer players a number of Free Spins to play on selected games without having to make a deposit, and any money you win from this promotion can be kept for yourself!
No deposit bonuses are an excellent way to get a feel for your site of choice and get access to great games without the stress of making a real money wager. Some no deposit bonuses may also award their players with free cash, but these are a lot rarer to find.
VIP Bonuses
There are many online casino sites out there that have VIP programmes that players can enroll in especially if they are making a lot of wagers with a specific online casino site. As a result of this, the more you wager, the higher you’ll rank up that site’s VIP programme. Often, when climbing up the VIP levels, an online casino site will offer their loyal members VIP bonuses, and these can be anything from access to exclusive games, Free Spins, cashbacks, and Match Bonuses, amongst other things.
Terms and Conditions
Before we wrap up this review, we’d like to remind our readers that all the promotions you’ll find at online casino sites come with terms and conditions, and it’s very important to read through them before you go ahead and make an account with a site to avoid any friction between you and the online casino site. Amongst a plethora of things, the terms and conditions will outline the wagering requirements that come with a promotion, and this is the amount of times a bonus deposit must be played through before you can withdraw any of the money into your account.
Other than that, the T&Cs will also outline which games you can use the bonus with, and the expiry date of that particular promotion, amongst other things. In the case of Free Spins, the T&Cs will also outline the particular value of each spin, and how the Free Spins will be awarded to you; for example, if a site is awarding players 100 Free Spins, these can be awarded evenly over ten days.