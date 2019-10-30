Online Bingo: Strategies to Help You Win

Have you ever been on an online Bingo bender and been utterly surprised at how much you didn’t win? You’re probably wondering how someone (that’s you) can play online Bingo so regularly and just not win. Other online Bingo losers (don’t worry – you are not an actual loser by any means) are wondering the same. In fact, there’s an entire community of people online that claim online Bingo is rigged.
In most of these instances, it turns out the “sour grapes” attitude is a result of the player trying to play too many free Bingo games (you know who you are) or breaching the wagering and withdrawal rules and requirements.
That said; there’s good news for any online Bingo sceptics. Online Bingo, especially those hosted by regulated UK online Bingo sites, is not rigged. If you aren’t winning, you may need to brush up on your Bingo strategies. By learning a few strategies to help you win, you could turn your Bingo blues around.
Let’s Talk About Being Strategic About Bingo
The National Institute of Health states that in 2004 there were less than 20 online Bingo providers active in the United Kingdom. In 2015, the number of online Bingo providers had grown to more than 437 and today, those numbers have climbed even more. This means that there are plenty of online Bingo site options out there for you to choose from, but how do you ensure that you start winning more?
You might have thought that online Bingo is all about luck and chance, and while that may be mostly true, there’s also a great deal of strategy involved. This is especially true for consistent winners – and it is the consistent online Bingo winners that you can learn the most from. If you are tired of seeing the same names winning Bingo game after Bingo game, and you want to see your name up there instead, it’s time to scrutinise what you are doing and what you are not doing.
Let’s jump right in:
Online Bingo Winning Strategy #1: You have got to be in the game to win the game.
One of the first things you need to do when being strategic about Bingo is to actually play. Not just one game; you need to play many games. If the same person is winning every game of Bingo, just think about how many Bingo games that person is playing consecutively. The answer is: a lot! If you want to increase your chances of winning, play more games.
Online Bingo Winning Strategy #2: Splurge a bit more on cards.
Not only do you have to play more games, you also need to play more cards in each game. The concept of Bingo is simple, so you should already understand that by buying more cards, your chances of winning are increased. Be careful not to go wild with your spare cash though – splurge responsibly.
Online Bingo Winning Strategy #3: Get comfortable with your own company.
No one wants to be called a “night creeper”, but you might just need to become one if you want to start winning more online Bingo games. Choose to play online Bingo when there are very few people online. Usually that’s very late at night (or the wee small hours of the morning).The fewer people you are up against, the bigger the potential win. Prepare to spend many hours playing alone – which is totally fine, if you win, right?
Online Bingo Winning Strategy #4: Be clever about where you play.
Playing online Bingo at a site you have never heard of and without doing a bit of background research (at least read a few reviews) is looking for trouble. Fly by night casinos exist and you can become a statistic (of people ripped off by fake casinos), so do your homework. Opt to play online Bingo at casinos that have won EGR Operator Awards or who are listed with the Gambling Commission as reputable UK Bingo sites, such as Tombola, Mecca Bingo, Paddy Power Bingo, and Unibet, to name a few.
Online Bingo Winning Strategy #5: Opt for variety – it is after all, “the spice of life”.
Being strategic about Bingo means you have to think out of the box. One of the ways you can do this is by getting more selective about the cards you buy. Yes, you can in fact choose the cards you buy. It’s a good rule of thumb to choose cards that don’t have a lot of numbers in common. This increases your odds of winning.
Bingo! You’ve Got This!
By altering your online Bingo strategies, you can increase your chances of winning – that’s an undeniable fact. And while there are no guarantees in the gambling world, being strategic about Bingo is the best way to get ahead. Good luck!