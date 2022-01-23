On the Fence about Life Insurance? Read This Guide

Life insurance is a great opportunity to protect the ones you love the most in life. Insurance protection is the best way to ensure that your cash flow and finances more generally remain uninterrupted, no matter what life may throw at you.
Life insurance coverage is an essential component in the planning of future finances for your family. From calculating a death benefit to selecting insurance companies that allow for equity loans and other opportunities with the principal of your insurance policy, weighing the costs and benefits of life insurance coverage is an important task for many homeowners and consumers in the modern world. If you’re thinking of adding a life insurance policy to your overall financial picture, read this guide for a more in-depth understanding of the benefits and shortcomings of a new life insurance policy.
Life insurance policies offer unparalleled protection for your loved ones
Life insurance can seem like a morbid topic; after all, you’re planning for the event of your death by considering a life insurance coverage option. Yet, this is a natural consideration for those with monthly expenses and families to think of. The sad truth is that unexpected tragedies can occur at any time. With the coverage of a life insurance policy, your family will be protected in the event of your untimely death.
This is a particularly important thing to consider for families with younger children. In the United States, the USDA estimates that it costs a family nearly $234,000 to raise a single child from birth to the age of 17. For a family with a single income (or even one that splits bills between spouses’ earnings), the loss of income can be devastating if not prepared for in advance. While no one wants to plan for their own demise, the eventuality of the event is assured, so it’s crucial to be prepared financially for this to happen while the people you love still depend on you for their well-being.
For many, the ability to add a cash value payout with the addition of small monthly payments to the life insurance policy is a tradeoff that is well worth the minuscule price. The peace of mind that’s granted with this addition of whole life or term life insurance is something that is unrivaled in virtually any other financial arrangement that you can make.
Consider whole life for maximum coverage
Term life insurance is a popular option for many people. This is insurance coverage that extends to a certain age (or year). For many younger families, the addition of a term life policy can provide the coverage necessary to see children through their high school or college years, and then expire if left unused (which is, of course, the hope). Term life policies are often cheaper than a whole life insurance policy because there is a time limit placed on the payout of the death benefit.
Alternatively, some individuals opt for a whole life coverage because it allows them greater flexibility over the long term, and in the event that the coverage isn’t needed, a viatical settlement can generate an influx of cash later in life in exchange for a death benefit payout that’s no longer needed.
All in all, life insurance policies provide a safety net that can’t be beat, and the financial instrument is one that can be leveraged in a few different ways for maximum impact either in life or as security during the most devastating time in the lives of those you care for. Consider a life insurance policy for a new addition to the financial well-being of you and your loved ones.