Meet David Bolno: An LA-based Business Manager Who Cares

As an experienced business manager, David Bolno collaborates with internationally renowned entertainers, musicians, artists, and athletes. In addition, he provides guidance to record companies, recording studios, and high net-worth individuals like Justin Bieber, Drake, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams and Will.i.am. With a focus on maximizing financial returns and preserving wealth, David offers expert advice on business, personal wealth, and tax planning matters both in the United States and internationally.
David’s expertise lies in various aspects of business management, including:
- Structuring business entities
- Evaluating cash flow and income streams
- Developing business plans for startups, including record and publishing companies
- Conducting production and tour accounting
- Reviewing and implementing financial plans
David’s accomplishments have earned him recognition as one of the entertainment industry’s leading business managers by esteemed publications such as The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Billboard.
While maintaining a full-time professional career, David managed to attain his law degree with honors (Cum Laude) from Temple University, and he completed his undergraduate studies at Duke University. At Duke, he graduated with high honors (Magna Cum Laude) and achieved distinction in his major. Currently, he actively contributes to Duke University as a member of The Alumni Council.
David’s main role as a business manager is to oversee and coordinate the operations and activities of a company or department. He is responsible for ensuring the smooth functioning of the organization and the achievement of its goals. This involves tasks such as strategic planning, decision-making, resource allocation, team management, and financial oversight.
Business managers like David provide leadership and direction to employees, foster a positive work environment, and implement effective business strategies. They also analyze data, monitor performance, and make adjustments to improve productivity and profitability. Overall, their primary role is to drive the success and growth of the organization or the client.
There are a lot of business managers out there and they have excellent skills and experience. But what sets David Bolno apart from these business managers is his care with his peers and the people he works with.
David’s caring nature extends beyond his family to everyone around him, and many people appreciate and praise him for it, including Drake. Drake expressed his gratitude for David’s influence in his life during the launch of his album “Take Care,” stating, “Thank you for pulling my life together for me and putting me in a position where I can now begin to build my empire.”
When successful individuals like David Bolno demonstrate care and compassion, they make a significant difference by fostering positive relationships and creating a supportive environment. Their genuine concern and empathy help others feel understood, valued, and supported, which profoundly impacts their well-being and overall quality of life. Caring individuals offer emotional support, lend a helping hand, and provide a safe space for self-expression. Through their actions, they inspire kindness, build trust, and contribute to a more compassionate and connected society.