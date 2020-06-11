7 Marketing Tips to Grow Your Small Business Website

As a small business owner, it’s vital that as many people as possible are aware of your brand. With technology continually advancing, it’s essential that you have a business website that users can access to find out more about the products or services you deliver.
Digital marketing is the quickest way to reach your target audience in the least amount of time, so once you have created your website and are ready to maximize its online visibility, here are seven marketing tips on how to grow your small business website.
Market for Mobile Devices
In the modern world we live in, just about everyone owns a mobile device. Whether it’s a tablet or smartphone, more and more consumers are using their mobile devices to seek out goods and services. As a small business, it’s important that you create a mobile marketing strategy that can increase traffic to your website. To do this effectively, you should use SMS marketing services that enable you to create messages and lists that are specifically tailored towards your target mobile audience.
Keep Your Content Fresh
Word of mouth marketing is vital for small businesses, so unless you keep your website regularly updated, potential customers aren’t likely to refer your brand to friends and family. Your content should be eye-catching, informative, and relevant to your brand. If you are a startup, you shouldn’t expect overnight success. No successful business has got to where they are now without hard work and graft, so while you may not see the results you want initially, keeping your website regularly updated with the latest trends and developments in your business will show consumers that you’re dedicated to making your company stand out.
Use High-Quality Images
The images you use on your website should be high-quality and showcase your products or services in the best light possible. Whether you’ve recently launched your website, or you have noticed a decline in traffic, consumers have more choice than ever regarding where they shop, so if your images are low-quality stock photos, they may not trust your brand.
You can visit howlettphoto.com, who are experts in product photography London. The team can help bring your products to life, and photograph other items such as jewellery, food and drink, and cosmetics.
Use Videos
Using videos throughout your website is one of the most effective marketing tips that you can employ for your small business. You can also go one step further and live stream, which can be a great way to engage your audience. Doing so will help potential customers view your products or services in real-time. There are video-focused platforms that you can use like Vimeo and YouTube, which can give consumers more information about what you have to offer, but make sure to include links to your website in the description box.
Target Social Media Audiences
Small businesses are unable to thrive without establishing their presence on social media. When you take into account that more than two billion people from across the world have a Facebook account, it’s a no brainer to set up a business page to interact with your audience. Other popular platforms that you can use to market your brand include Instagram and Twitter.
For potential customers to head to your website, it’s vital that you include the link throughout your social media pages and in your bio. If consumers have a problem, they want to know that you are there for them around the clock, so if you’re able to, hiring staff who can man your social media pages will build traffic and awareness to your website.
Tailor Email Marketing Content
Another form of communication that can contribute towards marketing your website online is by using email marketing tactics. When devising an email newsletter, you need to ensure that it’s tailored towards things such as trends, insightful tips, and new information about your products or services. Recipients will get a better idea of who you are as a business, what you do, and how you can benefit them. In your email newsletter, it’s important that you include your website at the bottom, which will increase traffic to your page.
Use SEO
SEO (search engine optimization) is used by many small businesses to increase their ranking in search engine results. With consumers being spoilt for choice, it’s likely that you will have rivals (regardless of what kind of business you run), so making your website appear higher over competitors will increase traffic to your page and grow your business. There are several SEO tips that you need to implement in order to see results, such as using relevant keywords and meta tags and descriptions.
For consumers to be aware of your small business website, using all the marketing tips above can build traffic, establish your online presence, and grow your audience.