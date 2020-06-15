How to Know When You’ve Outgrown Your Home Office

Most businesses start from a home office. Whether this takes the form of a garage, a spare room or an outbuilding, hardworking entrepreneurs will accept any and all forms of space in order to launch their venture.
However, as time goes by and business grows, these humble beginnings start to present a few challenges. Some of these can be manoeuvred around and some can’t, so how are you supposed to know when its time to draw a line under the home office and search for something larger?
Here are a few of the tell-tale signs which indicate its time to go office hunting.
Storage issues
Whether its files and documents or inventory, one of the more obvious signs of needing a bigger office to work from is if there is a lack of storage opportunity in your current residence. Disorganisation and clutter not only make for an unpleasant working environment but can also cause productivity issues if items are not directly accessible.
These issues can be alleviated somewhat by making use of local storage facilities, and this is the perfect place to store inventory and stock. But when you are resorting to storing office essentials in a bid to make more space at home, then perhaps it’s time to look for an office which affords you a bit more breathing space.
Client meetings become more frequent
First impressions are key when it comes to forming business relationships, so when meeting prospective clients or partners, inviting them to your home for a business conversation can send off an odd message.
Many people in this position will resort to meeting in a public place such as a café or restaurant, but these again present difficulties when discussing delicate business matters.
If you find yourself having to conduct more and more face to face meetings, it might be time to consider a professional office layout which will send a message of legitimacy to those you are meeting with.
Family life interruptions
Having a good work life balance is essential for looking after your mental health when starting your own business. You need to have time to relax and forget about the stresses that exist at the office. This becomes difficult if your place of business is also your home.
This problem can be exacerbated when family matters also start to infringe on your work time. If you’re unable to keep a strong divide in place between your work life and your personal life, then it might be time to make that divide a little clearer by moving out of the home office.
You need to expand your team
As your business grows there will come a point when you realise that there is just too much work for one person to handle. When space is an issue for even just one person, inviting another person into the fold is going to be virtually impossible!
Finding an office space that lets potential employees have the space to work happily and productively is paramount to affording your business the best chance of success.