Is PayPal’s Reign at the Top of Casino E-wallets Coming to an End?

The attraction of online casinos is continuing to trend upwards. Many customers pay into these real-money sites. So payment providers have an entire client base available to target. This has led to tons of services popping up. And each one promises the easiest, cheapest and most secure transactions online.
Nowadays, you can use many different types of payment platforms at an online casino. Such payments include debit cards, e-wallets and pay-by-mobile options. And e-wallets are leading the way when it comes to making lightning-fast payments. Moreover, they are super secure and low-cost.
But there’s one name that dominates the digital wallet realm – PayPal. And today, we’re going to take a good look at why so many players choose PayPal. And why they prefer it over other payment options on the market. Also we’ll look at how PayPal casinos compare to some other popular options.
Finally, we’re going to find out if PayPal’s reign as the top e-wallet for casino fans is coming to an end.
What is PayPal
Chances are, you probably already know what PayPal is. But, if you don’t, PayPal is one of the first e-wallets. And its main use is to let you send and receive money online, using your PayPal account.
Paypal was the first eBay payment provider. It offers its customers safe and secure transactions from anywhere in the world. Furthermore, customers can enjoy this product in multiple languages and currencies. Plus, it’s free to open an account and use PayPal. But you will incur some small fees for moving your money around. This is true when using other currencies.
PayPal became so popular because of the security it offers its customers. When you make a payment with PayPal, you don’t need to give out any sensitive info about yourself. For example, you don’t share your full name and bank/card details. You only need a username and password. So PayPal offers peace of mind to consumers who like to enjoy the benefits of e-commerce.
What is a PayPal casino?
As the name suggests, a PayPal casino UK is a casino that offers PayPal as a preferred method of payment. All customers at online casinos need to make deposits and withdrawals. Therefore, all casino brands offer a wide range of payment platforms for their customers to use.
Again, PayPal remains popular with casino players because of its fast and secure transactions. And casino clients love that their personal info is kept safe through this platform.
Furthermore, making a PayPal deposit at a casino is usually free – as are withdrawals. So, not only does PayPal offer a level of protection that debit cards and older services don’t, it’s also usually free to use.
However, PayPal is not the only e-wallet on the market. And other big brands are constantly making a bid to knock PayPal off its top spot.
What are some alternatives to PayPal?
As mentioned, PayPal is an e-wallet. And nowadays, there are countless e-wallets online that all offer various services.
Aside from these digital wallets, players at casinos can also use their mobile phone bill and/or pay-as-you-go credit to make deposits. Other options include vouchers and cards, including preloaded debit cards.
Finally, you also have older methods which some players still prefer. These include things like bank transfers, cheques and debit card payments.
Some of the most popular alternatives to PayPal include:
- Skrill
- Neteller
- EcoPayz
- Much Better
- Trustly
- Klarna
- Payforit
- Paysafecard
- Zimpler
Is PayPal falling out of favour with casino players?
The truth is, there will always be plenty of other payment solutions coming for PayPal’s crown. Digital wallet industry leaders Skrill and Neteller offer players very similar products, such as free deposits and withdrawals and iron-clad safety. So PayPal’s position at the top of the pack is constantly under threat.
But you can still find plenty of casinos that offer Paypal with the help of an online casino guide. And PayPal is still the most widely accepted e-wallet at any online casino, with players still enjoying PayPal games and other perks.
Furthermore, other digital wallet providers also offer other products, like prepaid Mastercards. These are very popular with casino players, as you can allocate funds for your hobby.
That said, PayPal casino has one weapon in its arsenal that other brands can’t compete with. That is that most people have already heard of PayPal. Or they have an account from back in their eBay days. And it keeps PayPal in pole position when it comes to e-wallet providers.
The name PayPal means safe and secure payments online. So these newer brands are going to have to work extremely hard to replace PayPal at the top of the list. That said, we do think that it’s time for PayPal to perhaps up its game and start offering more services. But, for the time being, we don’t think PayPal’s crown is going anywhere.