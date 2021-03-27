Undoubtedly, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms on the internet, especially in the last few years. It ranks at the top in engagement, ease of use, and marketing among a plethora of users and businesses.
A few reasons why Instagram has become so successful is because of how intuitive and subtle the app is in terms of advertising and promoting, and how many sites have made it easy to gain followers, such as services like Growthoid. It focuses more on authenticity and users growing organically rather than through spam comments and bots.
The platform has millions of users, so if you want to become one of them and you know you’re not the most knowledgeable on social media, then you may need some assistance. Lucky for you, we have compiled a brief guide on how to set up your Instagram account.
Creating the account
Firstly, you’ll need to download the app either on Google Playstore or the App Store on iPhone. Alternatively, you can also sign up via your computer browser or mobile web browser. Once the app is installed, sign up with your email address or phone number on Andriod, or click ‘create a new account’ on Apple, then after you’ve filled in all the necessary details tap ‘Next’. You’ll also be asked to create a username and a password so make sure you have something you can remember that represents you and your business. You can also log in with your Facebook account if that’s easier for you.
Optimizing your profile
You should optimize your profile by Business profile even if you are just an individual as this will give you access to so many features that an ordinary account doesn’t have, such as Insights and Ads, just to name a few. It’s important to have an easy Instagram username that people will remember and is short and sweet. Make sure to have a good profile picture that represents who you are, and if you are a business, make sure to use a logo. Write a great bio for your Instagram account that summarizes what you do and who you are.
Do some research
Before you make your first post, do some research to ensure you get off to a good start. Remember the five P’s – proper planning prevents poor performance. If you’ve ever had to practice for public speaking or drama, or even just study for a school-leaving exam, that phrase is most likely ingrained in your head. But, it’s so true. Your success on Instagram is reliant on the amount of research and planning. Check the demographics of your company and your niche, what hashtags are and which ones are beneficial for you, when are people generally online and active on Instagram, what content gets the most engagement. Find an account similar to the one you want to create and see what kind of content they post.
Tips to get started
If your new to Instagram, which is highly likely if you’re reading through this post, then there are a few general things you should know before you get started. Make sure to always post good photos with high-quality resolution. There’s nothing worse than having an amazing account but low quality pictures. It will deter people from following you and engaging with your content, which is the opposite of what you want; to increase your follower count. Also, make sure to use filters wisely and turn down the intensity so it doesn’t come across as too harsh and artificial. Another good tip is to check the content in your explore tab for inspiration, and if you want to go on the explore tab, make sure to use appropriate hashtags on your posts.
Starting your own Instagram account may be intimidating at first, but once you have the right knowledge, everything becomes a lot easier. It’s important that you start off on a strong note and work your way to achieving higher goals.
Despite Instagram being filled with over a billion users, the platform is not as difficult to use as most people assume it is. Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge needed to successfully set up your Instagram account, take the opportunity to thrive on of the most engaging platforms on the internet. You can do it and we believe you will be the next big hit!