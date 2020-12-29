How to Lose Weight Fast – Quick & Easy Weight Loss Tips

Whether you’re growing out of your clothes, or just want to lose a couple of pounds to get that beach body and impress your friends, losing weight has become quite the predicament.
Losing weight is a long, tough, and tedious task. Having to sort out which foods are the best to eat and which exercises help the most can be grueling. It does not matter what your weight goal is, you may be looking to shed 20 pounds or 70 pounds. Weight loss requires your maximum effort and dedication. One of the most common things you will encounter during your weight loss journey is the unuseful and ineffective advice that people love to give. Everyone presents their own unique method that they believe is the best, without providing sufficient evidence. Stop wondering what to do and keep reading this article to get in the best shape of your life.
In this article, we’ll be talking about some weight loss tips and techniques that ensure weight loss, no matter the goal.
Five best ways to lose weight
Count your calories
Here is the number one most important thing you need to learn in order to lose weight, count your calories. To drop weight, your body has to burn off a lot more calories than it ingests. There are two ways to do it. One is that you exercise as much as you can to burn off fat, or two, you eat fewer calories throughout the day. The latter is more doable. Keeping a count of your calories helps you get alert about how many calories you eat within a single day. It further helps you get down on the right track and helps you look out your weak spots.
A review of 37 various studies showed that weight loss routines tend to be more beneficial when they incorporate tracking of calories when compared to those routines that don’t. The number of calories a person eats depends on a few important factors such as their activity level, lifestyle and initial weight.
You can track your calories in a number of ways. You could try and keep a food journal and list down everything you eat or drink in that journal. Another thing you could do is, use a fitness app. These apps help you note down all your caloric intake as well as informs you about all the nutrients and minerals you ingest.
Drink more water
One of the best ways and most efficient methods of losing weight is to increase your water intake. Studies show that 30 to 50% of adults in the US who try to lose more weight increase their daily water consumption. This is also known as resting energy expenditure. Drinking water before eating helps decrease appetite. It also assists you in maintaining your current weight and caloric intake.
Eat more protein
Does everybody want to know how to lose 100 pounds in 4 months? However, every very few people actually make an effort towards it. To lose weight fast, you need to up your protein intake. Diets with large amounts of protein in them have proven to boost your metabolic rate, curb your appetite, preserve muscle mass, and best of all decrease belly fat. Research shows that a high protein diet can help burn an additional 70 to 100 calories a day. Moreover, these diets can help eliminate weight regain. For example, studies show that consuming supplemental protein helped prevent weight regain by as much as 50%.
Choosing healthy protein foods such as meat, eggs, seafood, legumes, seeds, and nuts can be a great addition to your protein diet.
Use supplements
Supplements get a bad reputation because of novices who do not consume them the proper way. When taken the correct way, supplements can be great for helping you lose weight. Choosing the right supplement can be hard. However, there are a few key ones that can benefit you the most in your weight loss journey. Here are some of the best examples:
- Green tea extract
- Glutamine
- Hydroxycitric Acid
- Vitamin D
- Chromium
- Olive leaf extract
- Chitosan
One of the best general supplements that gets neglected is CBD. You can use cbd creams for pain relief as you might face them after vigorous exercise. Try using cbd capsules for a better night’s sleep. As sleep is vital for weight loss, it helps your body burn fat even when it is not active.
Perform more cardio
Exercise is essential during weight loss. Without it, the process can be very hard, However, when it comes to weight loss exercises, cardio is by far the most effective method. Aerobic exercises improve heart health and tend to burn more calories. Studies have shown that cardio alone can aid in fat loss. Cardiovascular exercises also help burn off dangerous belly fat, also known as visceral fat. This fat variant can be very harmful as it lies in the abdominal cavity and is closely linked with heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer.
Try to perform low to moderate intensity levels of cardio at least four times a week. If you are one of those people that despise cardio, don’t worry. Many other exercises incorporate cardio such as bouldering, swimming, cycling, rock climbing, hiking, etc.