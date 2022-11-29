How to Help Your Cat Lose Weight and Avoid Vet Bills

Just like humans, cats all have their own personalities – and some can be lazier than others. If your cat is more the type to lounge around on the sofa all day long rather than running around the house after anything they can find on the floor, then you may be worried about them becoming overweight. The truth is that it can become quite easy for a house cat to become overweight over time, especially if they are eating a lot while not getting much exercise. The good news is that if your cat could do with losing a few pounds, there are lots of things that you can do to help.
Reduce Food
Feeding a nutrient-dense, healthy cat food such as Applaws is crucial if you want to help your cat lose weight and put them in with the best chance of good health. Along with this, you need to be careful when it comes to how much you are feeding them. Many cats like to graze throughout the day so if you always make sure that they have some kibble to munch on whenever they feel like it, then you’re certainly not on their own. But like humans, cats often eat simply because they are bored, so it’s a good idea to take the food away once they are finished with their main meal.
Swap Treats for Play
It’s only natural to want to give your cat a treat if they’ve been good – maybe they didn’t wriggle while you were clipping their claws or let you put the flea spot-on on them without running away and hiding under the sofa. But treating your cat for good behaviour may only be contributing to their weight problem. Instead, it can be a good idea to reward your cat with something else that he or she likes such as catnip, playing with their favourite toy, or scratching them on the spot on their back that you know they love.
Tap into Their Natural Instincts
Cats do love sleeping all day, but they are also natural hunters. So, if you want to help your lazy cat lose some weight and get moving more than you can tap into this. You can get toys like feathers on the end of a string that your cat will simply not be able to resist when you shake it at them, or a laser pointer that will have them running around the room to try and catch. If you’re playing with a laser pointer, throw your cat a physical toy every now and again so they have the satisfaction of actually catching something otherwise they may simply get frustrated and give up.
Go for Walks
Finally, if you have an indoor cat, you could try taking her for a walk. You can get safe cat harnesses that are ideal for walking your cat around the area and letting them see what’s out there without getting into any danger.
Being overweight can be a problem for cats, so if you want your cat to be healthier and happier, keep these tips in mind.